Michelle Obama Shares Sweet Pic With Malia, 20, Sasha, 17, & Her Mom & Pens Essay For Mother’s Day

So beautiful! Michelle Obama posted a lovely dedication to her mom, Marian Robinson, in honor of Mother’s Day.

Michelle Obama, 55, wrote a thoughtful and personal dedication to her mom Marian Robinson, 81, on Mother’s Day. Michelle shared a picture of her, her mom, and her two beautiful daughters, Malia, 20, and Sasha, 17, alongside the sweet caption. “Every time I’d come home from school with a story to share, my mother was there with a snack and a listening ear to hear about what was on my mind,” Michelle said. “When I came home with a tale about my disastrous second-grade classroom, she marched into the school to figure out what was going on.”

“And as I grew older, including up through my years as First Lady, she was always there for me as a guiding light through whatever fog was clouding my path,” Michelle continued. “She’s always listened more than she lectured; observed more than she demonstrated. In doing so, she allowed me to think for myself and develop my own voice.”

Michelle continued, talking about how her mom allowed her to pursue her passions. “From an early age, she saw that I had a flame inside me, and she never tempered it. She made sure that I could keep it lit. Mom, thank you for kindling that fire within me, and for your example as a mother and a grandmother to our girls. We would never be who we are today without you. #HappyMothersDay, Mom. Love you.”

Michelle also penned an essay for People magazine, in which she talked about her mother – and her father, Fraser, who died in 1991 – more. “She and my father, Fraser, were wholly invested in their children, pouring a deep and durable foundation of goodness and honesty, of right and wrong, into my brother [Craig, 47] and me. After that, they simply let us be ourselves.” What a beautiful message! Happy Mother’s Day to Michelle, Marian, and all the other mother’s out there!