Meghan Markle Celebrates Her First Mother’s Day By Sharing Adorable New Photo Of Archie

Meghan Markle’s baby boy Archie arrived just in time for Mother’s Day and she’s celebrating it with the sweetest photo. Her newborn is seen against a carpet of Princess Diana’s favorite flowers.

With Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor‘s May 6 birth, he came just in time for new mom Meghan Markle to celebrate her very first Mother’s Day on May 12 alongside husband Prince Harry. To commemorate the occasion, the 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex shared a brand new photo of their little bundle of joy to their @sussexroyal Instagram account. The pic shows Archie’s precious little feet against a white blanket with Meghan’s perfectly manicured hand carefully cradling them.

A lengthy caption was included next to the photo of Archie’s little feet. “Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother’s Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe,” it began. Britain’s Mother’s Day comes on “Mothering Sunday” in March.

“This is the first Mother’s Day for The Duchess of Sussex,” it continued then quoted a poem “lands” by Nayyirah Waheed that read: “My mother was my first country; the first place I ever lived.” Royal correspondent Omid Scobie pointed out on Twitter that “Poignantly, the photo of Meghan holding Archie (which was taken at Frogmore Cottage) features Princess Diana’s favorite forget-me-not flowers in the background.”

This is just the second time the world has seen little Archie. He was introduced during a photo call with his parents on May 8 where reporters got just a glimpse of his sweet face as he was swaddled in white blankets and a cap. With the latter, it kept the baby’s head warm but also hid his locks as royal fans are wondering if he inherited his dad’s ginger hair or Meghan’s brunette tresses. Father’s Day is just over a month away so maybe we’ll get another look at sweet Archie then.