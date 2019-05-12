‘KUWTK’: Rob Kardashian Returns To The Show & Clashes With Khloe Over Wildfire Evacuations

Rob Kardashian returned to ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ during the May 12 episode, when the entire family was forced to leave their homes amidst the 2018 California wildfires.

Rob Kardashian had been missing from Keeping Up With the Kardashians for quite a while before he made a grand return during the May 12 episode of the family’s reality series. It was during this episode that Rob both clashed with Khloe over mandatory evacuations amidst the 2018 California wildfires, and celebrated Dream‘s second birthday with a giant party at Kylie‘s house. First, he was seen staying at Khloe’s and the party was going to be thrown there, but once the Nov. 2018 California wildfires blew in, he and Khloe were told to leave the house immediately. But Rob was acting a bit stubborn and refused to leave. He told Khloe that they couldn’t leave because he was having balloons and other party stuff delivered to her house the next day. She couldn’t believe what she was hearing, so they argued and she even hurled an F-bomb or two his way, but he still wouldn’t budge. So Khloe left without him.

Then, once Khloe was holed up at a hotel with Kourtney, she called her mom and Rob to make sure he had left her house, and fortunately, he did. He said he was heading to a friend’s house. And while the family panicked (mostly Khloe) about what might happen to their homes, the fire was eventually extinguished just before it reached their houses. So after some air cleanup — it was unsafe for them to return home right away due to all the smoke — they went back to their houses, and Kylie offered to host Dream’s birthday party. And it was during this party, that Rob appeared front and center on camera, while he held Dream and helped her blow out the candles on her birthday cake.

Rob's doing fatherhood right 🙏 See it for yourself on a new #KUWTK starting right NOW! pic.twitter.com/FDtLDynTAt — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) May 13, 2019

It was touching to see Rob back on the show, considering it’s been a while since he last appeared. And fans seemed to be happy to see him too. Immediately after the episode aired, a number of fans took to Twitter and said, “o happy to see rob on #kuwtk.” Another said, “I’m happy to see Rob back on the show. #KUWTK.”