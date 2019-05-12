Kris Jenner Leaves Kendall Out Of Her Mother’s Day Post & The Model Has The Best Response

Kendall Jenner shaded her mother in the best way after being left out of Kris’ Mother’s Day post on Instagram, which included all of her daughters except for Kendall.

Kendall Jenner, 23, is a little savage, and honestly, we’re loving it! The model might have been feeling a little bit salty on Mother’s Day after her mom Kris Jenner, 63, shared a collage of pictures on Instagram of all the moms in her family – which, coincidentally, only left out Kendall from the KarJenner women! Kris shared a collection of pics on Insta of her daughters who are mothers – Kourtney, 40, Kim, 38, Khloé, 34, Kylie, 21 – as well as a pic of her mother, MJ, 83, too. Kendall was left out of the photos, and she had the best response.

Kendall went ahead and posted her own dedication on Instagram for Mother’s Day – and she left out a certain someone, as well! She shared a pic of her grandma, MJ, and captioned it, “happy mother’s day.” Her clap back at Kris was sort of epic, but we bet she’s still sending her mom a Mother’s Day message privately, in addition the pubic joke. Regardless – it’s still nice that Kendall wished her grandma a happy mother’s day, even if it was part of her playful revenge on her own mom.

Kendall’s the only one of her sisters who doesn’t have children. Kourtney, the oldest sister, has Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4. Kim has North, 5, Saint, 3, Chicago, 1, and her newest baby boy born this week, whose name is not yet public. Khloé has True, and Kylie has Stormi, who are both one.

Surely, Kendall gets that her mom’s Instagram post wasn’t a personal attack on her. If Kendall decides to have children, we’re willing to bet that Kris would include Kendall in the Mother’s Day Instagram then. Thanks for giving us a good laugh, Kendall! And happy Mother’s Day to all the KarJenner women – well, to all but Kendall!