Kodak Black Smiles Wide In Handcuffs After He’s Surprisingly Arrested Before Miami Show — See Pic

Kodak Black looked happy and calm on the night of May 11 when he posed for a smiling pic while sitting in handcuffs and in the custody of Miami police after his arrest for alleged state and federal firearm violations.

Kodak Black, 21, seemed unfazed by his latest arrest when he sat in the custody of Miami police immediately after and smiled for a photo that’s now making waves all over the internet. In the eye-catching pic, the rapper can be seen wearing a blue Gucci sweatshirt with matching pants and some bling around his neck as he sits in a chair with his hands in handcuffs behind his back.

Kodak, whose real name is Bill K. Kapri, was arrested by US Marshals with the help of Miami-Dade police and federal agents from the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives just before he was about to take the stage at the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival in Miami that night, according to CNN. He was taken into custody right away for alleged state and federal firearm violations, Roberto Gonzalez with the US Marshals Office of the Southern District of Florida confirmed. The arrest came after “extensive investigations” into the matter, the Miami Herald reported.

Oddly enough, Kodak wasn’t the only rapper who wasn’t able to perform at the Rolling Loud Festival on Saturday due to police activity. Lil Wayne, 36, also had to bow out before his performance and took to Twitter to apologize and explain the situation.

“To all my fans who came to see me at Rolling Loud, I’m sorry but I won’t be performing. The Festival Police (Not Rolling Loud) made it mandatory that I had to be policed and checked to get on the stadium grounds. I do not and will not ever settle for being policed to do my job,” his tweet read.

Kodak’s latest arrest isn’t the only one he’s made headlines for. Last month, he was reportedly arrested at the US-Canada border on alleged drug and weapons possessions charges, again just hours before he was about to take the stage in Boston for a show.