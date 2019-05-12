Jenelle Evans Slammed For Posing With A Chicken After David Eason’s Dog Scandal: ‘It Will Be Gone Next’

Jenelle Evans shared a pic of a baby chicken in her lap on May 11, and followers expressed concern after her husband David Eason killed their dog last month.

Jenelle Evans, 27, shouldn’t be allowed to have any animals after her husband David Eason, 30, killed her dog, according to many of her followers on Instagram. The Teen Mom 2 star took to the social media site to share a pic of herself sitting with a baby chicken in her lap and it didn’t take long for the fearful and angry responses to come up. “#ChickenWhisperer🧘🏻‍♀️✨,” Jenelle captioned the photo. Although she looked comfortable with the small animal in the snapshot, some followers believe she is a danger to it.

“You shouldn’t be allowed to have ANY animals, or children!” one follower wrote. “Don’t let it peck your face or it will be gone next,” another commented. “Poor chicken,” a third wrote. “Shame on you,” one more follower said while one asked if she was divorced from David yet. Numerous others were also asking how long until the chicken would be the next victim.

The harsh slams come after David admitted to shooting and killing Jenelle’s French bulldog, Nugget, on May 1, and claimed the reasoning was because the dog pecked at their two-year-old daughter, Ensley‘s face. Jenelle took to Instagram shortly after the incident to open up to fans and let them know she was “heartbroken” over Nugget’s tragic death. On May 7, MTV, the network that produces Teen Mom 2, revealed that they had no plans to continue featuring Jenelle on the show. “MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season,” the network’s statement read.

On May 8, Jenelle EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that despite all that’s happened with the dog, she’s not scared of David and is continuing to work on their marriage. “I was never scared of my life or scared of my husband, but yes I have been upset about what happened and still am,” she EXCLUSIVELY told us. “I am focusing on my life, my kids, and my relationship at the moment. There’s a lot of repairing to do.”