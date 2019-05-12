Halsey Rocks Pleather Shorts & Bra Top In Racy West Hollywood Dinner Look — See Pic

Halsey sure knows how to get attention, even if it’s a simple dinner out in LA. She rocked super short black pleather hot pants and a bra top while grabbing tacos on the town.

Well this is one way to roll when you want to go grab tacos on a Saturday night. Halsey might be bad at love, but she’s good at getting attention for her skin baring outfits. The singer hit West Hollywood’s Petite Taqueria on May 11 and hopefully it was her first stop of the evening cause she had some killer club clothes on. The 24-year-old wore black pleather shorts that showed off her long legs while flaunting her tight abs with a wrap-around bandeau top. Halsey added a touch of rocker with a black leather motorcycle jacket, but it only went down as far as the bottom of her shorts.

Halsey’s always such a hair chameleon and this time she wore jet-black straight locks that went down to her shoulders. The tresses were perfect with the rest of the all-black ensemble, and she wore bright red lipstick to give her face a pop of color. Around her waist was a white starfish shaped belt buckle that helped hold her shorts in place.

With her bare legs, some of Halsey’s at least 29 tattoos were visible. The most prominent was the ink on her upper right thigh that’s an ode to four elements inspired by the book The Little Prince. They include a cactus, volcano, fox and rose in vertical order. On her right thigh the two lovers’ mouths kissing tattoo that she got from artist Curt Montgomery in August 2014 could be seen.

Halsey’s sexy rocker chic look is a far cry from the ultra glam red gown she wore to the May 6 Met Gala in New York. She donned a bralette and voluminous skirt that had an extra layer of pouf and a train so long that it required two assistants to carry the heavy fabric. She added some Wonder Woman-style glam with large gold cuffs on her arms. Halsey yet again ditched her usual pixie cut, going for a long, wavy brunette wig.