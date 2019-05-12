The final episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ is just one week away. The series finale trailer shows Daenerys, Jon Snow, Arya, and Tyrion in the aftermath of Dany destroying King’s Landing.

Daenerys’s attack on King’s Landing was absolutely brutal. Many main characters died and innocent people perished as Daenerys went full Mad Queen in her quest to win the Iron Throne. The series finale trailer was released just moments after the May 12 episode of Game of Thrones and it teases an inevitable showdown. Jon Snow, Davos, and Tyrion are seen walking amongst the ruin that Dany and Drogon caused.

Despite riding off on a horse at the end of the penultimate episode, Arya is still in King’s Landing. She looks furious as she wanders around what’s left of King’s Landing. She may have come to kill Cersei, but now she’s got her eye on Daenerys. Arya definitely added another name to her kill list after nearly losing her life to the Mad Queen. The final episode may give Arya the opportunity to fulfill the last part of Melisandre’s prophecy about shutting “green eyes” forever. Dany better watch her back.

The Dothraki cheer over their so-called victory in King’s Landing and the Unsullied line up to await what their queen wants them to do next. The final moments of the Game of Thrones trailer show Daenerys walking out in front of her soldiers. All around her, King’s Landing continues to burn.

Daenerys may have defeated Cersei but her fight is far from over. There’s no way that Jon Snow, Tyrion, Arya, and even Sansa are going to let her get away with what she’s done. Will she meet the same fate as her father, the Mad King? Will Jon Snow or Arya become the Queenslayer? The Game of Thrones series finale will air May 19 at 9 p.m. on HBO.