‘Game Of Thrones’: Arya Getting Killed & More Shocking Cleganebowl Theories

‘Game of Thrones’ fans have been begging for Cleganebowl for years and now it looks like it’s happening. There are so many theories about the hyped up fight between the Clegane brothers that will blow your mind.

There are many things that fans want to see go down in the final season of Game of Thrones and Cleganebowl is one of them. The intense and bitter rivalry between brothers Sandor “The Hound” Clegane and Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane has been present since the first season of the show. The hatred between them stems from childhood when Gregor thrust Sandor’s face into burning coals. This horrific incident gave Sandor facial scars and a fear of fire.

At the end of the May 5 episode, The Hound and Arya set off for King’s Landing to take care of “unfinished business.” The Hound’s “unfinished business” is his brother. In the season 7 finale, The Hound and The Mountain, now a zombified version of himself, came face-to-face for the first time in years. “What they did to you doesn’t matter,” The Hound told his big brother. “It’s not how it ends for you, brother. You know who’s coming for you. You’ve always known.” The Hound is coming for The Mountain.

With Arya accompanying The Hound to King’s Landing, one fan theory about Arya’s possible role in Cleganebowl has arisen and it’s terrifying. Reddit user stinkyt00t wrote: “The Hound and Arya are on their way to KL. The Hound says only one thing will make him happy, which obviously is killing his brother. Arya says she has unfinished business, which is crossing Cersei off her list. When they get to KL, Arya finds her way to Cersei and attempts to kill her. Before she can touch Cersei, the Mtn catches her and kills her. Over this season we see the Hound has a soft spot for Arya, it feels like that’s his daughter. The Hound sees Arya get f**king murdered and gets ultra pissed. His brother killed his little Arya. Setting the mood right for Cleganebowl!” The Hound has a soft spot for Arya and her dying at the hands of his brother would add even more stakes to the showdown.

Another theory is that The Hound will prevail over his brother, but Arya will end up mercy killing him when he’s mortally wounded. “I definitely believe they’ll both die, but the Hound won’t die to the fire. He’ll most likely survive with terrible injuries while his brother is killed in the fire, and Arya will mercy kill him this time,” Reddit user arya_nightkingslayer wrote. As they rode to King’s Landing, The Hound asked Arya whether or not she’d leave him to die again. Arya said, “Probably.” Arya left The Hound to die after his battle with Brienne at the end of season 4. She could have easily killed The Hound and marked him off her kill list, but they formed a bond when they were on the road together. This theory would bring their story full circle.

After The Mountain beheaded Missandei and Grey Worm was forced to watch, many fans believe that Grey Worm will have some part in taking down The Mountain. “Forget Cleganebowl, Grey Worn better cut that big ass zombie b*tch in half. He’s gonna finish what Oberyn began,” fan Manny Rae tweeted. A fun theory, but if anyone else besides the Clegane brothers is getting in on Cleganebowl, it’s Arya. No matter what, the Cleganebowl showdown is going to be epic. Game of Thrones season 8 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.