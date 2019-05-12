Gabrielle Union Shares Incredible Photo Of Daughter, Kaavia, Taken Moments After Birth For Mother’s Day

Gabrielle Union is feeling so grateful on Mother’s Day that she shared a photo of the exact moment she became a mom. She showed off a pic of daughter Kaavia right after their surrogate gave birth to her.

It was a long road of struggles for Gabrielle Union, 46, to become a first time mom with husband Dwyane Wade, 37. As she celebrates her first Mother’s Day on May 12 with six-month-old daughter Kaavia James Wade, she’s reflecting on all of the hard times that led up to her finally becoming a mommy when the pair welcomed their little one via surrogate on Nov. 7, 2018. The Being Mary Jane star shared an Instagram photo of the intimate moment where the couple saw their baby girl for the very first time….literally. The doctor is holding up the newborn who still is attached to the surrogate’s umbilical cord with a scissors attached for the new parents to snip it.

Both Gab and Dwyane are seen wearing white sterile hospital jumpsuits, paper head caps and protective masks in the pic, but there’s no mistaking the actress’ incredible joy showing through her tear-filled eyes as she puts her hands up to her mouth with joy and disbelief. Gabrielle has been open in the past about her struggles to get pregnant, undergoing fertility treatments and suffering numerous miscarriages which ultimately led the couple to use a gestational carrier for Kaavia.

Next to the photo of Gab seeing her daughter for the first time, she wrote “I’ve cried so many times today for so many reasons, mainly because I’d gotten accustomed to heartbreak and disappointment. I think a lot of us live in that space. I set up shop there. This moment reminded me that miracles do happen. You cant age out of joy. You are worthy. You are worthy. You are worthy.”

She continued, “Sending so much love today to all the mamas, stepmamas, grandmas, aunties real and play, daddies, friends and anyone who has taken the time to nurture another living soul. I see you, I gotchu. And to those who have lost their mamas, grandmas, mother figures, sending extra love and light and hugs your way.”