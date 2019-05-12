Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Join Emma Thompson To Explain ‘Mom Speak’ For Mother’s Day

Emma Thompson brought it hard with her comedy chops to her first appearance hosting ‘SNL.’ During her opening monologue she was joined by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler as they explained ‘Mom Speak.’

Saturday Night Live scored big by nabbing Oscar winner Emma Thompson as the host of season 44’s penultimate episode on May 11. The witty Brit opened the Mother’s Day episode to help the audience decipher what moms are really saying because they do “speak in code.” Cue former SNL vets Tina Fey and Amy Poheler who joined her onstage. As Mother’s Day 101 they joked that when a mom says that she just wants for Mother’s Day is to relax and home or get a message, what she is really asking is “how does one buy weed?” Other advice included “When a mom says “Oh I like that shirt’ What she really means is ‘I bought you that shirt” and “When she says “I love my kids all the same’ she means ‘Your sister is winning.’

Before the show even began, Emma, 60, got a hero’s welcome from the show’s Emmy winning star Kate McKinnon. The 35-year-old in a hilarious SNL YouTube sketch gave the lauded actress and screenwriter a backstage tour and showed her to her dressing room. Kate explained that she went to show runner and creator Lorne Michaels and told him “Emma Thompson’s mine, man. Back off! I scared him.”

Upon arriving at Emma’s dressing room, it was decorated with teacups, classic novels and a map of the United Kingdom, all so very British. “I didn’t do anything to it with my own money,” Kate responded after Emma asked if all dressing rooms were so beautifully appointed. “Certainly not ’cause you’re my hero and I want you to feel comfortable.”

She proceeded to show Emma comfy slippers, a leather chair and a bell she could ring if her idol needed anything. Emma noticed a matching leather chair with Kate’s name on it, and she explained, “It has my name on it. I thought if I could just sit here, then pop up the second you needed anything and then go get it for you.” She even brought in the show’s musical guests The Jonas Brothers, who were there to provide Emma with any musical entertainment should the antique record player Kate provided not work. While the guys admitted they didn’t know every song in the world. Joe Jonas assured Emma, “We do know all the bangers.”