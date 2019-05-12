It’s Mother’s Day and tons of your fave celeb moms like Cardi B and the Kardashians are celebrating with their adorable kids!

Today, May 12, is Mother’s Day, meaning tons of celebrities have flocked to social media to honor their moms and show they’re celebrating the holiday. Everyone from Cardi B to the Kardashians have shared tributes and sweet photos with their kids, so we decided to round up some of the sweetest ones!

Cardi got to celebrating early with Offset. She took to her Instagram to share a video after he showered her with two Hermes Birkin bags on her first Mother’s Day. “I’m not saying I’ve got the best husband ever, but I really got the best husband ever,” Cardi gushed about the Migos rapper in a video before pulling him in for a hug. “Thank you, babe! I love you!” She then panned over to her baby girl, Kulture Kiari, who let out a shriek of joy.

But the “Money” rapper isn’t the only mom being honored today. Kris Jenner, a mom of six herself, gave a shout-out to her own mother and her daughters who have children. Of course, that’s all of her daughters except one: Kendall Jenner. After Kris shared the collage of Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall commented, “love you too mom!” She then responded again to being left out by posting a photo of her grandmother Mary Jo Campbell, leaving out her own mother, to her Instagram and captioned it, “happy mother’s day.”

Ava Phillippe also shared a sweet tribute to her look-alike mom Reese Witherspoon. “My mom always reminds me, “pretty is as pretty does,” and truth be told she is the prettiest woman I know. Happy mother’s day to my built-in best friend,” she captioned an Instagram photo of the Big Little Lies star.

Ava continued: “Your drive to pursue your passions, your curiosity and willingness to learn, your care and compassion for others, and your strength to fight for what and who you care about all make me immensely proud to be your daughter.” Happy Mother’s Day!