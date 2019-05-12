Cardi B took to Instagram on May 12 to show off her Mother’s Day gifts from her husband Offset in a video and their adorable nine-month-old daughter Kulture made a happy appearance.

Cardi B, 26, posted a video on Instagram that proved she was having the time of her life on Mother’s Day and it’s all because of her husband Offset, 27, and their nine-month-old daughter Kulture! The rapper, who is celebrating her first Mother’s Day as a mom, excitingly showed off her precious little girl and some gifts from Offset in the new clip, and it was as cute as could be. “I’m not saying I got the best husband ever but I really got the best husband ever, thank you, babe! I love you!” Cardi said in the video before bringing in her love for a hug. She then went on to turn the camera around and show off an adorable Kulture standing by a couch and screaming with happiness and two Birkin bags that were gifts from Offset for the holiday.

“I love you I love you I love you I love you I love you I love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @offsetyrn Thank you for surprising me with my baby and my gifts ❤️❤️❤️❤️I love you soooo much,” she captioned the sweet video.

Cardi previously opened up to the public about being sad that she was having a show in South Carolina on Mother’s Day because she wanted to spend it at home, but now that Offset surprised her with her lovable Kulture and some ritzy bags, we can definitely understand why she’s so excited. The award-winning artist also took to her Instagram story to continue sharing her enthusiasm and even wrote some words of encouragement for her fans.

“Enjoy your day everyone. If you having a bad day keep your chin up and pray to God to see brighter days!” she wrote. “Even if you feel like bad s**t keep happening back to back. Keep on having faith in your prayers.”

It’s great to see Cardi so happy while celebrating Mother’s Day! We hope to see more videos of baby Kulture like this in the future!