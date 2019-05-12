Angelina Jolie happily brought her kids, Zahara, 14, Pax, 15, and Knox, 10, for a pre-Mother’s Day outing in Beverly Hills, CA on May 10.

Angelina Jolie, 43, was celebrating Mother’s Day a bit early with three of her six kids when she stepped out for a shopping trip in Beverly Hills, CA on May 11. The actress was seen with sons Pax, 15, and Knox, 10, and daughter Zahara, 14, during the outing and she looked happy and relaxed as they walked in what appeared to be a shopping mall together. Angelina wore a black tank top under a black cardigan and matching black leather pants for the shopping trip and her kids looked casual in comfortable attire, including a t-shirt, sweatshirt and hoodie.

The outing comes just a couple weeks after Angelina was seen out shopping with one of her other children, Vivienne, 10, who is Knox’s twin, on Apr. 28. They were also spending time at a mall in Los Angeles and Angelina looked just as happy to be spending time with her adorable little girl as she did on her latest outing. The award-winning star also spent time with Pax on May 4 when she took him out for lunch at the L.A. restaurant Cecconi’s.

Angelina is known for being a hands-on mom with her kids whenever she can so her recent outings are no surprise. In addition to Pax, Zahara, Knox and Vivienne, Angelina shares son Maddox, 17, and daughter Shiloh, 12, with her ex Brad Pitt, 55. The former couple are still in the middle of finalizing their divorce, which was filed in Sept. 2016, but they were recently given a “legally single” status by a judge and share custody of their six children after coming up with a temporary agreement at the end of 2018.

From the looks of Angelina and her kids’ latest outing, we can bet the brunette beauty is going to have a fabulous Mother’s Day on May 12.