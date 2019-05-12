‘American Idol’ Live Blog: The Top 5 Perform 3 Times Each In Hopes Of Making The Finals

Only five singers are left on season 17 of ‘American Idol,’ and they’re hitting the stage for THREE epic performances on the May 12 episode, with a spot in the finale at stake.

The May 12 episode of American Idol has the remaining five contestants singing three songs: One Elton John song, one song chosen by mentor Bobby Bones and one song dedicated to their heroes in honor of Mother’s Day. First up is Wade Cota, with Bobby’s pick, “You Are The Best Thing,” by Ray LaMontagne. The judges praise Wade for stepping outside of his comfort zone, but Katy Perry urges him to “shake it off” and loosen up in his upcoming performances of the night.

Up second, Laci Kaye Booth, who was saved by the judges last week, performs “The House That Built Me” by Miranda Lambert. The smooth performance gets a standing ovation from the judges, and Luke Bryan gushes, “I’m glad we saved you!” Following Laci is Alejandro Aranda, who sings “No Woman, No Cry” by Bob Marley. Lionel Richie raves over how Alejandro is always able to make every song unique, and Luke gushes over how he “commanded” the vocal.

Laine Hardy is up next with a rendition of “Can’t You See” by The Marshall Tucker Band. As always, the crowd goes wild for Laine’s performance, and the judges urge Laine to keep doing what he’s doing, while also adding some attitude and fight to his upcoming performances. To close out the first round, Madison VanDenburg performs “What About Us” by P!nk. The judges go nuts over the notes Madison was able to hit, and applaud her for improving her stage presence.

Next, Wade returns to the stage to sing Elton’s “Rocket Man.” The judges praise his ability to get into character while also singing all the right notes and ability to connect with the audience. Laci is back next with a performance of “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting.” The judges are super excited by Laci’s upbeat performance, and urge her to just keep doing exactly what she’s doing.

