Live Blog
Hollywood Life

‘American Idol’ Live Blog: The Top 5 Perform 3 Times Each In Hopes Of Making The Finals

alejandro american idol
ABC/Eric McCandless
AMERICAN IDOL - Music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, along with Emmy(r) winning producer and host Ryan Seacrest were on hand when ABC's "American Idol" continued its search for the next singing sensation as auditions continued this week in Coeur d'Alene, ID. "American Idol" is returning to The ABC Television Network for the 2018-2019 season, after first making its return to airwaves as the No. 1 reality show launch for its inaugural season on the network during the 2017-2018 season. (ABC/Josh Vertucci) LIONEL RICHIE, RYAN SEACREST, KATY PERRY, LUKE BRYAN
AMERICAN IDOL - "213 (Top 10 Reveal)"- The search for America's next superstar continues as "American Idol"'s highly anticipated live shows begin in the heart of Los Angeles. In this episode, the Top 14 contestants will be narrowed down to 10 finalists, following a nationwide vote. Following Sunday's overnight vote, the seven contestants with the most votes by America will be revealed, securing their spot in the Top 10. Those that are safe will perform a victory song, and the seven remaining contestants will sing to impress the judges. The judges will then choose three contestants, pushing a total of 10 talented Idol hopefuls one step closer to stardom. The high stakes reveal will air on The ABC Television Network, MONDAY, APRIL 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), streaming and on demand. (ABC/Eric McCandless) JEREMIAH LLOYD HARMON
AMERICAN IDOL - "213 (Top 10 Reveal)"- The search for America's next superstar continues as "American Idol"'s highly anticipated live shows begin in the heart of Los Angeles. In this episode, the Top 14 contestants will be narrowed down to 10 finalists, following a nationwide vote. Following Sunday's overnight vote, the seven contestants with the most votes by America will be revealed, securing their spot in the Top 10. Those that are safe will perform a victory song, and the seven remaining contestants will sing to impress the judges. The judges will then choose three contestants, pushing a total of 10 talented Idol hopefuls one step closer to stardom. The high stakes reveal will air on The ABC Television Network, MONDAY, APRIL 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), streaming and on demand. (ABC/Eric McCandless) LAINE HARDY
AMERICAN IDOL - "213 (Top 10 Reveal)"- The search for America's next superstar continues as "American Idol"'s highly anticipated live shows begin in the heart of Los Angeles. In this episode, the Top 14 contestants will be narrowed down to 10 finalists, following a nationwide vote. Following Sunday's overnight vote, the seven contestants with the most votes by America will be revealed, securing their spot in the Top 10. Those that are safe will perform a victory song, and the seven remaining contestants will sing to impress the judges. The judges will then choose three contestants, pushing a total of 10 talented Idol hopefuls one step closer to stardom. The high stakes reveal will air on The ABC Television Network, MONDAY, APRIL 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), streaming and on demand. (ABC/Eric McCandless) LACI KAYE BOOTH View Gallery View Gallery 36 Photos.
Senior Editor

Only five singers are left on season 17 of ‘American Idol,’ and they’re hitting the stage for THREE epic performances on the May 12 episode, with a spot in the finale at stake.

The May 12 episode of American Idol has the remaining five contestants singing three songs: One Elton John song, one song chosen by mentor Bobby Bones and one song dedicated to their heroes in honor of Mother’s Day. First up is Wade Cota, with Bobby’s pick, “You Are The Best Thing,” by Ray LaMontagne. The judges praise Wade for stepping outside of his comfort zone, but Katy Perry urges him to “shake it off” and loosen up in his upcoming performances of the night.

Up second, Laci Kaye Booth, who was saved by the judges last week, performs “The House That Built Me” by Miranda LambertThe smooth performance gets a standing ovation from the judges, and Luke Bryan gushes, “I’m glad we saved you!” Following Laci is Alejandro Aranda, who sings “No Woman, No Cry” by Bob MarleyLionel Richie raves over how Alejandro is always able to make every song unique, and Luke gushes over how he “commanded” the vocal.

Laine Hardy is up next with a rendition of “Can’t You See” by The Marshall Tucker Band. As always, the crowd goes wild for Laine’s performance, and the judges urge Laine to keep doing what he’s doing, while also adding some attitude and fight to his upcoming performances. To close out the first round, Madison VanDenburg performs “What About Us” by P!nk. The judges go nuts over the notes Madison was able to hit, and applaud her for improving her stage presence.

Next, Wade returns to the stage to sing Elton’s “Rocket Man.” The judges praise his ability to get into character while also singing all the right notes and ability to connect with the audience. Laci is back next with a performance of “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting.” The judges are super excited by Laci’s upbeat performance, and urge her to just keep doing exactly what she’s doing.

Keep refreshing because we’ll be updating our recap live throughout the entire episode!