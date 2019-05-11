Zendaya Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: BTS Met Gala Fittings, ‘Spider-Man’ Trailer & More

Zendaya absolutely killed it this week! From the Met Gala to new movie trailers, the actress shined over the past seven days, making her our latest Instagram Queen.

Zendaya had an amazing week. From her instantly iconic Met Gala look to the release of a new Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer, there was plenty of things for her fans to get excited about. Even better, she shared all of the exciting moments on her social media, prompting us to name her our Instagram Queen of the Week!

Over the past few years, the Shake It Up alum, 22, has proven to be one of the best Met Gala attendees, consistently arriving perfectly on-theme with an exceptional ensemble. This year, another Met Gala queen, Rihanna, didn’t attend the event, so it was just that much more crucial for Zendaya to kill it – and she absolutely did.

Paying homage to her Disney past, Zendaya arrived looking just like Cinderella. She wore a gorgeous ball gown that lit up when her stylist Law Roach – who was dressed as her “Fairy Godbrutha” – waved a magic wand in her direction. To complete the experience for the theme of “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” Zendaya made sure to lose her clear heel on the stairs into the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

After impressing us with her magical dress, Zendaya shared footage from her fittings with Tommy Hilfiger that showed all of the mechanics that went into making the fiber optic dress. “Underneath the magic. Thank you to all the very very smart people who somehow built and made this dress work,” she captioned the post.

But the Met Gala wasn’t the only interesting thing she posted about. The trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home dropped online and she shared it on Instagram with a warning that it contained spoilers for Avengers: Endgame. In case you still haven’t gotten around to see the film, we won’t go too deep into what happened, but you can check it out on her account at your own risk. Zendaya also posted the trailer for the new HBO drama series Euphoria, which she stars in. And, to top it all off, she’s also the latest cover star for Vogue! What a week.