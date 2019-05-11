Sophie Turner Rocks White Shirt As A Mini Dress For Double Date With The JoBros & Priyanka Chopra

We loved her fashion choice! Sophie Turner made an oversized white shirt sleek and sexy by turning it into a mini dress.

Sophie Turner, 23, joined her husband Joe Jonas, 29, along with her new brother- and sister-in-laws Nick Jonas, 26, and Priyanka Chopra, 36, for a double date in New York City. On the outing, Sophie rocked a white long-sleeved sweatshirt that had a quarter-zip and showed off her long and toned legs. She opted out of pants, and rocked the shirt like a mini dress for a fun and flirty fashion choice. Sophie paired the look with a black purse, white sneakers, and white-and-blue socks. She kept her medium-length blonde hair straight and down for the warm NYC day.

While walking, she was hand-in-hand with her new husband Joe, who she married in a Las Vegas ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel’s Chapel L’Amour on May 1 after the Billboard Music Awards. They went around the city with Nick and Priyanka, enjoying downtime together before the Jonas Brothers’ musical appearance on Saturday Night Live the next day. Later in the evening, the group went to see Tony Award-nominated show, Beetlejuice on Broadway. Joe wore a rainbow-striped brown shirt and bright blue pants to the show.

Other Jonas Brother, Kevin, 31, and his wife, Danielle, 32, were not with the group for the date. Kevin likely was home in New Jersey spending time with his wife and two daughters, Alena Rose, 5, and Valentina Angelina, 2.

We absolutely loved Sophie’s look for the NYC double date, and cannot wait at all to see her husband Joe and his brothers on SNL tonight!