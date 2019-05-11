See Pics
Hollywood Life

Sophie Turner Rocks White Shirt As A Mini Dress For Double Date With The JoBros & Priyanka Chopra

SplashNews
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner New York Red Carpet Premiere for HBO's final season of "GAME OF THRONES”, New York, USA - 03 Apr 2019
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner. Joe Jonas and his fiancé and Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner pose for photographs during the wedding reception of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas in New Delhi, India Chopra Jonas Wedding, New Delhi, India - 04 Dec 2018
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Celebrities at Detroit Red Wings v New York Rangers, NHL ice hockey match, New York, USA - 19 Mar 2019 At one point Sophie impressed by the crowd by quickly drinking (and spilling) a glass of wine while being put on the Jumbotron View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Weekend Writer

We loved her fashion choice! Sophie Turner made an oversized white shirt sleek and sexy by turning it into a mini dress.

Sophie Turner, 23, joined her husband Joe Jonas, 29, along with her new brother- and sister-in-laws Nick Jonas, 26, and Priyanka Chopra, 36, for a double date in New York City. On the outing, Sophie rocked a white long-sleeved sweatshirt that had a quarter-zip and showed off her long and toned legs. She opted out of pants, and rocked the shirt like a mini dress for a fun and flirty fashion choice. Sophie paired the look with a black purse, white sneakers, and white-and-blue socks. She kept her medium-length blonde hair straight and down for the warm NYC day.

While walking, she was hand-in-hand with her new husband Joe, who she married in a Las Vegas ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel’s Chapel L’Amour on May 1 after the Billboard Music Awards. They went around the city with Nick and Priyanka, enjoying downtime together before the Jonas Brothers’ musical appearance on Saturday Night Live the next day. Later in the evening, the group went to see Tony Award-nominated show, Beetlejuice on Broadway. Joe wore a rainbow-striped brown shirt and bright blue pants to the show.

Other Jonas Brother, Kevin, 31, and his wife, Danielle, 32, were not with the group for the date. Kevin likely was home in New Jersey spending time with his wife and two daughters, Alena Rose, 5, and Valentina Angelina, 2.

SplashNews

We absolutely loved Sophie’s look for the NYC double date, and cannot wait at all to see her husband Joe and his brothers on SNL tonight!