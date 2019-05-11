Sophie Turner Blames One Of Her ‘Game Of Thrones’ Costars For Cup-Gate After Joe Jonas Accuses Her

Sophie Turner went on ‘The Tonight Show’ while in New York City and disputed ‘Cup-gate’ being her fault after her husband accused her!

Sophie Turner, 23, wants fans to know that Cup-gate on Game of Thrones – aka when a Starbucks cup appeared in the show that takes place thousands of years ago – was not her fault, despite what husband Joe Jonas, 29, wants some to believe! The actress was a guest on The Tonight Show and set the record straight after a “fan” sent a video to the show to ask if she was the one behind the Starbucks cup making an appearance – well, the fan inquiring was Joe himself!

“We all have the same cups for all of our water and tea and everything,” Sophie explained, after Jimmy Fallon, 44, showed a picture of Sophie holding a Starbucks cup on set. Sophie additionally said that the picture of her with the Starbucks cup was from a different episode.

“I mean, look who it’s placed in front,” she said, pointing the allegations directly to co-star Emilia Clarke, 32. In the scene, the coffee cup sat in front of Emilia’s character, Daenerys Targaryen. “She’s the culprit. You’re a terrible detective,” she joked with Jimmy.

Sophie revealed that Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, 48, who plays Jamie Lannister on the show, texted the group of actors following the episode. He said, “Great episode. Is that a coffee cup?” The coffee cup went viral after fans noticed it being out of place on the television show. It’s good that the actors can joke about the mistake, though!