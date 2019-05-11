Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Why She Feels Their Family Is Complete After Birth of ‘Perfect Gift’ 4th Baby

Kim Kardashian finally has the four children she always longed for. There’s a big reason she feels her family is complete with the addition of their brand new baby boy.

Kim Kardashian is on top of the world now that she has four beloved children. She and husband Kanye West, 41, welcomed a baby boy via a surrogate on May 10 and now that they have two daughters and two sons, their family is complete. “Kim’s thrilled that her little boy is here in time for Mother’s Day, he’s the perfect gift. She’s overjoyed to have another little boy and not just for her, she loves that Saint will have a brother,” a source close to the 38-year-old reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

It’s a good thing Saint, 3, has a baby bro because Kim has let it be known in the past that his older sister North, 5, did not get along with her brother. In 2017 Kim revealed while co-hosting Live With Kelly and Ryan that “She does not like her brother, it’s so hard for me. I thought it was like, ‘Ok, a couple months, she’s just warming up to it’ — she got so jealous when I would breastfeed and stuff. And now, the phase isn’t going away.” She said that North even shut down any play time with her little brother and would make him cry.

“It will be wonderful for all the kids of course, but Kim does love that Saint can have that brotherhood bond, the same way the girls will have their own little sisterhood when they get older. It’s absolutely perfect that she has two girls and two boys now and is exactly how Kim wanted it to be,” our insider continues. In addition to Saint, North and their new baby boy, Kimye also have a one-year-old daughter Chicago.

“She says she feels like this new baby completes their family. You never know could happen when the kids are older, she might get baby fever again, or Kanye might talk her into another one, but for now she’s very clear that she’s done growing her family and is very happy with having four kids,” our source adds.