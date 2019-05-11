Kim Kardashian Reveals She Had To Take ‘Breathing Lessons’ To Wear Tiny Corset To The Met Gala

No, Kim Kardashian did not remove any ribs to fit into her wet ‘California girl’ dress for the 2019 Met Gala. Instead, it took a lot of workouts and zen to get into that impossibly slim corset.

Rumors flew after fans saw Kim Kardashian, 38, take the 2019 Met Gala with a seemingly new waistline that rivaled Jessica Rabbit’s. One of the trending theories was that the KKW Beauty owner removed her ribs to fit into that Thierry Mugler dress, which was very much not the case — have you heard of corset breathing lessons? Kim gave the low down on her Met Gala look under an Instagram picture that featured Mugler, who came out of a 20-year retirement to design Kim’s “wet” dress (which was actually made of silicone). “The day that I found out the Met Gala theme was ‘camp’, that same day we called @manfredthierrymugler 👑the King of Camp!” Kim wrote, and detailed the timeline leading up to Hollywood’s prom.

“We met up in Miami right after the holidays last year and saw the sketches! I learned so much about couture from this genius man, it was beyond couture, it was art,” Kim continued. “7 months in the making and fittings in Montreal, Paris and LA.” And here’s where Kim made the big reveal: “Corset breathing lessons from none other than Mr. Pearl.” Mark Erskine-Pulline, AKA Mr. Pearl, is an acclaimed corset designer — so Kim wasn’t doing your normal yoga breathing lessons. She added, “It was worth it all!!! And this was the start of a magical inspiring connection. Stay tuned for more ✨.”

Kim’s trainer, Melissa Alcantara, also pointed out that it was hard work that put her client into that tiny corset — not a plastic surgeon. “To make things clear 1. This dress is corseted BUT 2. Kim trains her a** off 6 days a f***ing week, she wakes up early AF and is dedicated. 3. I paved the road for her but SHE did the work!” Kim’s trainer vented in an Instagram Story post on May 7. She added, “MOST IMPORTANTLY I don’t give a sh** about your opinions on her body, if you think she fake or not! I see her every morning, I see her train and I see her sweat and I see all the work she does outside the gym and THAT is commendable!”

