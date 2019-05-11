Kenya Moore appeared on ‘The Real’ on May 10 and during her interview, she opened up about how she’s been talking with producers about the possibility of her returning to the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’.

Is Kenya Moore about to step back into the spotlight and become a part of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast next season? The 48-year-old reality star hinted that it’s definitely a possibility when she sat down with the hosts of The Real on the show’s May 10 episode. After host Adrienne Bailon asked Kenya if there was any truth to the rumor that she’s been having conversations about returning with the producers of RHOA, she was hesitant to answer but did confirm that there is. “I would say there’s some truth to that,” Kenya admitted. “Conversations… yes, conversations.”

Kenya wouldn’t say more than that about returning to the show but she did comment on the rumor that former co-star NeNe Leakes is returning and getting paid a whopping 2.85 million dollars. “What are your thoughts on that?” host Loni Love asked Kenya. “I ain’t asking for nothing! I got a baby I need some money!” she said before directly responding to the question. “You know, I can’t say if that’s true or not, it doesn’t sound true to me but if she is making that kind of money, then I would love for her to cut that check to the Detroit Public Schools. She promised to give 20 thousand dollars.”

In addition to opening up about her possible return to RHOA and NeNe’s possible salary, Kenya brought our her adorable six-month-old daughter, Brooklyn, who made her television debut on the show. The sweet baby girl was wearing a yellow dress and silver sequin shoes for the appearance, proving her mama’s not the only one who has style!

Kenya left the Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2018 after appearing on the show for six seasons. In a recent interview with Streetz 94.5 radio, she revealed the reason for her departure and it wasn’t because she was kicked off, like some rumors claim. “They didn’t make me [leave],” she said while on the air. “Trust me, I wasn’t fired. I know a lot of times, I read these blogs, ‘fired,’ how are you gonna get fired if you have an offer on the table? There is some silliness that you read.”

“It’s several reasons, I’m beyond it now,” she continued. “Things just did not come together for me the way they should. I decided to take my time, and do what I wanted to do, which was focus on my family. I’m so happy that I did. I’m so happy that nothing happened to my baby, and that she was protected, and that she was loved. The outcome is that she is such a happy baby, and that’s all I could have ever dreamed of.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta just ended its 11th season.