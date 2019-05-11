Kenya Moore’s Baby Brooklyn, 6 Mos., Sticks Out Her Tongue In Adorable Photo With Mom – See Pic

We can’t get enough of Kenya Moore’s baby Brooklyn! The new mom shared an adorable pic with her baby with her tongue out.

We love Brooklyn Doris Daly! Brooklyn’s mom Kenya Moore, 48, has been doing a great job keeping us updated with her six-month-old baby daughter on her Instagram account. Kenya shared a beautiful shot of her holding Brooklyn yesterday, May 10, on her baby’s social media. In the pic, Brooklyn adorably stuck out her tongue. So cute!

In the pic, Brooklyn wore a gorgeous little yellow dress. She had a white headband with a star wrapped on top of her head, as well. Kenya looked comfortable in a t-shirt and kept her long dark hair down. She held her baby while looking at her with a face full of total and complete love.

Kenya, who runs her baby’s Instagram, captioned the pic in Brooklyn’s voice, “So lady like…You guys like my fit? 👶🏽 #miraclebaby #babybrooklyn.”

A source close to Kenya had previously EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how she has been adjusting to being a mother. “She’d love time to slow down, but now that Brooklyn is getting a little bigger, she’s finally able to get a little more sleep,” our source said. “Brooklyn is such a good baby and her personality is totally coming out now, too! She loves her little dream family and is thriving. She’s a fabulous mother.”

Our insider added, “Kenya stays busy with her hair care line and being a wife and mom. Marc [Daly, Kenya’s husband] is so hands-on and helpful with Brooklyn, so she’s never anxious leaving her with him.” How sweet! We love seeing pics of this family, and we’re so happy for Kenya and her baby daughter.