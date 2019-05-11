Lori Loughlin still has a friend in John Stamos. Despite reportedly being let go from ‘Fuller House’ over her college admissions bribery scandal, the hunk is hinting that Aunt Becky will return for season five.

Lori Loughlin had reportedly been written out of season five of Fuller House following her indictment in a nationwide college admissions scandal. But longtime co-star John Stamos seems to be hinting otherwise. Uncle Jesse himself included the 54-year-old actress in a cast photo that he posted to Instagram on May 10 with the caption “Gearing up for the 5th and final. @fullerhouse.” That would run contradictory to reports from our sister site TVLine and others that Netflix was not planning to bring back Lori’s Aunt Becky character for the final Fuller House season due to her current legal woes.

Fans were confused by John’s post, as one person commented “I just don’t think aunt Becky will make it to the 5th season.” Another wrote “I’m just here for the comments about Lori Loughlin and her felonious behavior 👀🍿👀🍿👀🍿.” One fan mocked Lori’s real life college admissions bribery scandal to her character by writing “Don’t let this distract you from the fact Aunt Becky paid her way to the top spot of Wake Up San Francisco when Danny was clearly more qualified.”

Lori and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, 55, entered not guilty pleas to charges of conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering on April 15 in a Los Angeles federal court. Prosecutors contend that the couple allegedly bribed USC coaches with $500K in payouts to admit their daughters Isabella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, to the school as crew team recruits, even though neither girls were student athletes. Each charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Lori has already lost work due to her indictment in the Operation Varsity Blues probe. The Hallmark Channel’s parent company let her go on March 14 from their productions of When Calls the Heart and Garage Sale Mysteries. “We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations. We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third party production,” Crown Media Family Networks said in a statement to HollywoodLife.com.