Cardi B Looking Forward To ‘Quality Time’ With Offset & Baby Kulture On 1st Mother’s Day

Cardi B’s first Mother’s Day is tomorrow and a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s excited about the ‘quality time’ with her husband and daughter!

Cardi B, 26, is a new mother since we celebrated the last Mother’s Day! She gets to spend the holiday with her adorable daughter Kulture after her baby was born in July 2018. A source close to Cardi revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife, “Cardi feels so blessed to be spending her first Mother’s Day with Kulture and [husband] Offset [27] by her side. Cardi has reflected on this past year and all its challenges.”

Our insider continued, “She sees how far she’s come in her career, and with all the ups and down in her marriage. Now to look back at everything she’s overcome, and to see how happy and fulfilled and successful she is, is truly a blessing. Cardi has been so busy working non-stop, but at this point she wants to sit back and just enjoy spending quality time with her family this weekend.”

We hope Cardi gets all of the rest she needs! The mother recently was spotted shopping with Kulture’s dad in Beverly Hills, rocking a white robe and Gucci slippers. We loved her relaxed attire, and can’t wait to see what kind of outfit she wears for the holiday in honor of moms everywhere. We hope Offset spoils Cardi rotten on the holiday, and that she is surrounded by nothing but love and her family members. Happy Mother’s Day to Cardi and all of the other moms out there!