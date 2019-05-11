Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner All Smiles While Cheering On Their Kids At Their Soccer Match

Talk about blissful co-parenting. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner laughed and looked so happy as they cheered on their kids at a L.A. soccer match, and the pics don’t lie about their good time.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner continue to make good on the promise that the wouldn’t let their divorce get in the way of happily co-parenting their three children. The former couple took advantage of the first sunny day Los Angeles has had all week to soak up some rays while watching their kids play soccer on May 11. They sat close together on the sidelines and not only cheered on their youngsters but were photographed laughing and smiling at each other.

Jen, 47, looked incredible and fit in skin-tight black leggings, trainers and a black crop top hoodie. Ben, 46, wore a grey t-shirt and jeans while both had on shades to protect them from the sun. It’s been gloomy and grey in L.A. all week so they probably welcomed the chance to soak in some vitamin D from nature. The former couple is parents to daughters Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and seven-year-old son Samuel.

The couple worked down a “long road” to be this happy together for the sake of their kids. “Ben and Jen have found a way to put the kids needs in front of their own and things have really begun to work great for them, everyone in the family is really happy,” we EXCLUSIVELY told you. “Ben and Jen have done a ton of work to get to a healthy place. Ben has worked hard to become a better father and Jen has worked on things from her side too. It has been a long road, but they are all getting along really well, they have found a way to make it all work.”

No doubt the mom of three is anticipating a wonderful Mother’s Day on May 12. Jen is already riding high off being named PEOPLE magazine’s Most Beautiful Woman of 2019. She told the publication “I’m starting to get to the point where I realize this job is not going to be forever,” about being a mother to three young children. “Not in the all-encompassing every meal, every moment, every day way that I have loved for the last thirteen years. It’s going to shift. But there’s beauty in how it works in episodes.”