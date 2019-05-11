Ariel Winter Shuts Down Troll Accusing Her Of Multiple Plastic Surgeries: ‘You’re Wrong’

Ariel Winter took to Instagram on May 8 to respond to a follower claiming she had multiple surgeries done to her face and body, including chin shaving and lip fillers, and in an epic denial, she didn’t hold back.

Ariel Winter, 21, is tired of hearing false claims that she had intense work done to her face and body, so she fought back with her words when a recent Instagram follower accused her of such things. The Modern Family actress responded directly to a person who answered another one of her follower’s questions asking her what kind of work she had done.

“Two breast reductions, that’s obvious, cheek bone and chin shaving and lip fillers. Pretty obvious, she looks so different #Truth,” the follower’s response read. It didn’t take long for Ariel to set the record straight with a little curiosity and sass. “I wasn’t going to reply but I HAVE to ask…what the f**k is cheek bone and chin shaving?” she asked. “You’re also wrong about all of it by the way. One breast reduction & I lost weight but you do you boo.”

Ariel’s response comes after she made headlines for admitting to a breast reduction back when she was 17 in 2015. She opened up about how she was suffering from back and neck pain, which is why she decided to go ahead with the procedure at a young age. The breast reduction brought Ariel’s chest size down from a 32F to a 34D and she was beyond thrilled with the results. “I feel great. It was such a quick recovery for me,” she told Glamour shortly after she had it done.

After her breast reduction, Ariel recently started showing off her thinner frame and just a few weeks ago, in an Instagram Q&A on Apr. 10, she opened up about why she lost weight. “For years I had been on anti-depressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn’t lose no matter what I did. It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off, but never felt that way,” she explained to a fan. “Last year I decided I was sick of feeling wh [sic] (had nothing to do with weight), so I started the process again and was able to find a great combination of medication that works for me. The change in medication instantly made me drop all of the weight I couldn’t lose before by just giving me back a metabolism. That was very unexpected.”

Ariel went on to also admit that although she’s lost weight, she’d like to gain a bit back. “While I feel better mentally with the change, it’s nice to work out and have your body actually respond, but I want to gain a few pounds of muscle and get healthier. Also I want my butt back,” she said.