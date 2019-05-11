SexStrike: Alyssa Milano Asks Women To Cut Off Sex With Men In Protest Of Georgia’s Abortion Law

Alyssa Milano took to Twitter on May 10 to protest abortion restriction laws, like the one that just passed in Georgia, by asking women to join her in abstaining from sex until they can have their ‘bodily autonomy’ back.

Alyssa Milano, 46, is known for being politically active and standing up for what she believes in no matter what it takes, and that’s exactly what she did on May 10 when she posted a bold tweet that asked women to join her in a gutsy move. The actress took to Twitter to start a “sex strike”, as she calls it, to protest Georgia’s new abortion “fetal heartbeat” law, which bans women from getting abortions once a heartbeat in a fetus can be detected. She posted a photo that included a logo of a large pink “X” with “#sexstrike” written inside it. “If our choices are denied, so are yours,” was also written in black letters at the bottom of the logo.

“Our reproductive rights are being erased. Until women have legal control over our own bodies we just cannot risk pregnancy. JOIN ME by not having sex until we get bodily autonomy back. I’m calling for a #SexStrike. Pass it on,” Alyssa’s caption for the powerful protest logo read. Within minutes, Alyssa’s tweet had more than 15,000 likes and 6,000 retweets.

Alyssa’s controversial request comes after Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia signed what’s become known as the “fetal heartbeat” abortion bill into law on May 7. The law bans abortions at six weeks of pregnancy, which is usually when a heartbeat can be detected, and is one of the most restrictive abortion bills in the country. The law won’t go into effect until 2020, but since some women sometimes don’t even know they’re pregnant at six weeks, it’s making a huge impact. Georgia is the fourth state to enact this kind of law this year, according to the New York Times. There are other similar abortion laws looking to be passed in the states of Ohio, Alabama and more and advocates of a woman’s right to choose, like Alyssa, have expressed their anger about it all over social media.

Our reproductive rights are being erased. Until women have legal control over our own bodies we just cannot risk pregnancy. JOIN ME by not having sex until we get bodily autonomy back. I’m calling for a #SexStrike. Pass it on. pic.twitter.com/uOgN4FKwpg — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 11, 2019

Alyssa’s latest protest on the anti-abortion laws is just one of many things she’s done to speak out and take action over issues that concern her. The former Who’s the Boss? star has been a huge advocate for the #metoo movement and has openly expressed her dislike for President Donald Trump and his policies on social media, in interviews and beyond. From boycotting the NRA for stricter gun laws to speaking out against children getting separated from their parents at the southern border, she’s become a powerful voice when it comes to celebrities and political stances.