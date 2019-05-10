Pauly D ‘Flattered’ By ‘Jersey Shore’ Co-Star Angelina Pivarnick’s Flirty IG Post: ‘You Never Know’

Angelina Pivarnick set tongues wagging when she gushed about how hot ‘Jersey Shore’ co-star Pauly D is in an IG post, even though she’s engaged. The DJ absolutely loved her flirty message.

If Angelina Pivarnick wanted to confuse the heck out of Jersey Shore fans, she found a surefire way to do it with an Instagram post crushing on co-star Pauly D, 38. Normally that wouldn’t be too weird, except for the fact that she’s been engaged to fiance Chris Larangeira since January of 2018. On May 9 she posted a photo of a tanned, super buff and smiling Pauly to her Instagram and wrote “God he’s so handsome @DJPaulyD !!!!!” and he’s loving it!

“Pauly D and Angelina have a really great and loving friendship. Everyone is kind of wondering what that post she put up is about, but Pauly was actually really flattered that she did that. He’s really flirty himself, so it didn’t bother him at all,” a source close to Angelina, 32, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Initially Pauly responded to Angelina’s post about him, after all she did tag him. He commented ““Aw thanks girlllll” although he later deleted it, probably because fans were wondering how poor Chris would feel about Angelina crushing on another guy.

“If Pauly D and Angelina were both single at the same time, you never know what could happen between them. They’re busy filming Jersey Shore right now with the rest of the cast and having a great time, so you never know what could or would ever happen in the future,” our insider adds.

Pauly isn’t the only co-star Angelina has been flirting with via her Instagram. On May 10 she posted a close up photo of a very lean looking Vinny Guadagnino, 31, wearing shades with a neatly trimmed beard. “I love @vinnyguadagnino so much he’s the best out there,” she captioned the pic, which once again caused fans to wonder if her account had been hacked or if she was having eyes for a man other than her fiancee. Never forget, Pauly D said in Sept. of 2018 that he believed rumors that Angelina and Vinny had hooked up in Vegas once she rejoined the cast.