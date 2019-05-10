Nikki Bella Realizes ‘How Amazing Life Is Without’ John Cena Amid Rumors They’re Fighting Again

John Cena who? After a pair of cryptic tweets led some to think he and Nikki Bella are feuding, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that she’s ‘living her best life’ since moving past their ‘painful’ split.

Fighting with your ex on Twitter? Nikki Bella, 35, doesn’t have time for that. It’s been over a year since she and John Cena, 42, called it quits, and they both seemingly have moved on, what with her dating Artem Chigvintsev (while John has been spending time with Shay Shariatzadeh.) Yet, judging by the pair of tweets the two fired off at the start of May, there’s still some lingering heartache between them. So, what’s going on? “John and Nikki have a bit of tension that separates them that remains from when they first split,” a source close to Nikki EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com.

”As she reflects back on what she had with John, she is learning so much about herself, what went wrong and what her part was in the failed relationship. Nikki is emotional, still has love for John, but also has a bit of resentment too,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “But she is moving on, falling for her new guy, and realizing how amazing life is without John… she is doing just fine. She is no longer in pain over her big split with John. Instead, she feels like she has learned, is healing and has gained from the experience. Nikki is hanging onto her dreams of starting a family one day and feels that living a happy life, without John, is her way to live her best life and move past everything.”

Though, while some fans have speculated that these two former lovers are fighting, don’t count on this bad blood lasting. It’s “very likely that John and Nikki will be friendly at the end of the day,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “There may be some occasional ups and downs, but they both know the ‘real’ them, and that friendship will prevail. There was a lot of love between the two, and though occasionally they will get chippy at each other, they know it’s best to be good to each other and be kind. They will most definitely get back to that place in the future.”

These feud rumors began after John issued a cryptic tweet on May 6. “Beware those who think you owe them happiness at the expense of your own well being,” wrote John, who is notorious for being vague on social media. Nikki seemingly clapped back at her former fiancé the next day. “When you don’t give him what he wants, he will delete you, silence you, manipulate you, do what he can to destroy you, but turn that hurt into strength. Take the high road and prevail!” she tweeted.