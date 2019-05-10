Michelle Obama Shares New Pic with all Grown up Malia & Sasha Before Mother’s Day & Thanks Own Mom — See Pic

The former FLOTUS and her two daughters, Malia and Sasha, celebrated an early Mother’s Day with a sweet Instagram snapshot of the trio during holiday in Venice, Italy.

The two daughters of Barack Obama, 57, and Michelle Obama, 55, are all grown up! The former First Lady celebrated Mother’s Day early with a darling photo alongside Malia, 20, and Sasha, 17. The trio were seen enjoying a relaxing boat ride along the canals in Venice, Italy in the stunning snapshot that Michelle shared with her 29.4 million Instagram followers on May 10. Although it’s unclear when exactly the picture was taken, Michelle reminisced on her own childhood and captioned the image, “With #MothersDay just a couple days away, I find myself thinking a lot about the way my mother raised me. And even though our family was crammed into a tiny apartment, one of the greatest gifts she gave me was the freedom to explore and develop into my own person.”

Michelle was born in Chicago, IL to her father Fraser Robinson, who was a city water plant employee and her mother Marian Robinson, a secretary. She continued, “For instance, even though we didn’t have much money, she and my dad cobbled enough money together to send me on a high-school trip to Paris, which opened up the world to me in so many ways. And now that I’m raising kids of my own, I wanted to pass that lesson on to my own girls.” Sasha, who was the youngest person to ever live in the White House, moved in when her father was elected as the 44th U.S. President in 2009.

The “Becoming” author added, “I’ve been so fortunate to be able to travel with Sasha and Malia all across the country and around the world—experiences my mother never would have dreamed of back when I was their age.”

“But though the settings may be different,” the Harvard Law School graduate explained, “The message is the same, and it’s one I hope mothers everywhere pass on to their daughters—in seeking out new perspectives and reaching outside of our comfort zones, we can discover more about ourselves.”