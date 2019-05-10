Teen Boy, 14, Shockingly Killed In Apparent Attack By Dogs In MA — Police Investigating

An unthinkable tragedy struck a small town in Massachusetts, as a teen boy is dead after he was apparently mauled to death by dogs. Authorities are still investigating this grisly death.

A grisly scene unfolded itself in Dighton, Massachusetts on May 9. Police discovered the body of a 14-year-old boy – currently unnamed – after responding to a 911 call around 8 p.m. ET. The child was apparently killed after being mauled to death by at least one dog, according to NECN, though the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that multiple dogs were taken into the custody of animal control. It’s unclear what type of breed the dogs were. Authorities said they don’t think there was any foul play involved, but an investigation is still ongoing.

The boy’s body was first discovered by a neighbor, who made the 911 call, and there’s little known about the victim’s identity except that authorities said the teen is from the neighboring town of Rehoboth, Massachusetts. The owner of the property where the boy was found, Scott Dunmore, told Boston 25 reporter Nicole Oliverio that it is “an absolutely heartbreaking situation.” The owner says he wasn’t home when the alleged attack happened, and that his only concern is “for the teen’s family.” He couldn’t comment further on the incident due to the investigation. Currently, there is no more information involved, but we’ll update this post if any pressing info comes to light.

Around 1,000 U.S. citizens require emergency treatment for serious dog bite injuries, according to DogBite.org (h/t Forbes.) However, the number of fatal dog attacks is relatively low. From 2005 to 2017, according to a report compiled by DogBite.org, canines killed at least 433 people. Pit bulls killed around 284 of the people, 66% of all fatalities over that 13-year period, despite the breed accounting for just 6.5% of the total U.S. dog population. Nearly half of the total victims (208) were under the age of 9, while the study reports that 72% (163 of 225) of the pit bulls’ victims were over the age of 10. Rottweiler was the second-deadliest breed, with 45 fatalities (or 10.4%). Breeds not associated with aggression, as Labrador Retriever, made the top 10 list.

Our thoughts are with the family of the victim during their time of loss.