Justin Bieber & Ed Sheeran Drop ‘I Don’t Care’ & Fans Are Losing It Over The Collab

Two of pop music’s kings on one track? Sign us up! After Justin Bieber & Ed Sheeran linked up for a song, fans are freaking out over the flawless collab.

New music Friday is upon us, but it seems like there’s one song in particular everyone is chattering about. After Justin Bieber, 25, and Ed Sheeran, 28, dropped a new track, “I Don’t Care,” at the stroke of midnight on May 10, Twitter exploded with high praise! “YOUR VOICES SOUND SO GOOD TOGETHER 😭,” one fan tweeted about the perfect harmonization, while another listener raved, “I don’t care is so good 🤧 @justinbieber.” A third fan brought out the festive emojis: “The new Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran song is a BOP! 🎶 💃🏻” The praise echoed throughout Twitter, as fans danced along to the feel-good track about being in love.

Ed’s new song with Justin is all about letting your cares fall to the wayside. “Cause I don’t care//When I’m with my baby yeah//All the bad things disappear//And you’re making me feel like I’m loved by somebody//I can deal with the bad nights//When I’m with my baby, yeah//Cause I don’t care, long as you just hold me near,” Ed sings on the romantic track. “You can take me anywhere//And you’re making me feel like I’m loved by somebody//I can deal with the bad nights//When I’m with my baby yea,” he croons.

The collab doesn’t mark the first time the two superstars have teamed up for a track. While Ed has admitted that he initially wrote “Love Yourself” for his album Divide, he ended up handing it off to Bieber and it became a chart-topping single. The crooner also had a hand in writing another one of the Bieb’s 2016 hits: “Cold Water” featuring Major Lazer.

Listen to Ed’s new song with the Biebs above! Talk about a pop music dream team. Here’s to hoping the two musicians have a music video on the way as well.