Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son, Joseph Baena, Shows Off Ripped Muscles In Tank Top At The Gym

Joseph Baena is taking right after his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, when it comes to having a ripped bod! He hit the gym in Venice on May 9, and his muscles were on full display in a tank top for the workout.

Joseph Baena, 21, is often seen hitting up the gym, and he was at it again on May 9. Photographers captured the 21-year-old heading to a workout in Venice while wearing a black tank top and salmon shorts. The tank put his arm muscles front and center, and they definitely reflected all the hard work he’s been doing during his workouts! Just like his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Joseph’s arms were bulging, and there were even veins visible throughout his biceps. He completed his look with a gym bag and black baseball cap.

These days, Joseph and Arnold have a fairly close relationship, but that was not always the case. In fact, the public did not even know that the 21-year-old existed until 2011, after Arnold’s split from his longtime wife, Maria Shriver. Just a week after the split, news broke that Arnold had fathered a child with a family housekeeper, Mildred Patricia “Patty” Baena, who worked for the Schwarzenegger’s until Jan. 2011, 14 years prior. He eventually explained that he did not even know Joseph was his son until about seven or eight years after he was born, and only figured it out after the child began looking like him.

Obviously, this all led to a pretty complicated relationship between the father and son, but they seem to have gotten past it. At the end of April, Arnold was in attendance at Joseph’s graduation ceremony from Pepperdine University, and posted on Instagram about how proud he was.

“For years of hard work studying business at Pepperdine and today is your big day!” Arnold wrote on Instagram. “You have earned all of the celebration and I’m so proud of you. I love you!”