Jennifer Lawrence Goes Makeup-Free In Gorgeous New Dior Campaign — See Pics

Jennifer Lawrence looks flawless in her latest Dior Pre-Fall 2019 campaign where she goes completely makeup-free while posing in a slew of oversized outfits.

The latest Dior campaign features Jennifer Lawrence, 28, looking gorgeous and all-natural in a few of fall inspired ensembles. The recently engaged actress doesn’t need makeup, as she is naturally gorgeous, and her beauty shines through in the new Pre-Fall 2019 campaign designed by Maria Chuiri Grazia, artistic director. Jennifer is pictured wearing high-waisted, super oversized trousers with flared legs, paired with a black turtleneck and white t-shirt tucked in, with chunky layered gold necklaces on top. On top of her outfit, she rocked a beige chunky wool-knit cardigan covered in Aztec patterns. She rocks a no-makeup look and the only thing that pops out on her face is her light pink lip, as her blonde hair is pushed back into a low, messy bun. In another photo, JLaw rocks a pair of dark-wash, baggy flared jeans with a black turtleneck sweater tucked in, featuring a white striped bow around her neck. Tying the whole look together was a color-blocked, oversized wool coat, a crocodile purse, and a pair of chunky earrings, while Jennifer’s hair and no-makeup remained the same. Another photo features Jennifer in a similar look — a maroon turtleneck tucked into flared tan pants, with an oversized beige trench coat on top. While her glam stayed the same, she added gorgeous gold drop earrings to this look.

The latest campaign comes on the heels of the backlash that Jennifer and Dior received for their previous campaign featuring the Dior Cruise 2019 collection, back in November 2018. People accused both the brand and Jennifer of cultural appropriation because the collection was inspired by Mexican heritage and was honoring escaramuzas, Mexican horsewomen. However, people were outraged that the fashion house chose a white woman to face the campaign instead of having a Mexican woman star in the photos.

Aside from being an ambassador for Dior fashion since 2012, it was also announced on June 19, 2018, that she is also the face of Dior fragrance. The gorgeous actress launched the fragrance with an absolutely gorgeous headshot, where she is pictured with hardly any makeup on aside from dark, filled in brows and a drop of eyeliner, while her loose wavy bob blowed in the wind.

It has been such an exciting year for Jennifer, who has not only starred in the latest Dior campaign, but also recently got engaged to her art dealer boyfriend, Cooke Maroney, 34, back in February after just eight months of dating, and the ring is absolutely massive.