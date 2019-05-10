James Charles Breaks Down In Tears As He Apologizes To Tati Westbrook: ‘I’m So Disappointed In Myself’

James Charles is taking full accountability after Tati Westbrook accused him of betraying their friendship, and doubts that he can ‘ever earn that friendship or trust back.’

James Charles, 19, owes Tati Westbrook, 37, an apology. That’s what he confesses at the beginning of an eight-minute video, which he uploaded to YouTube on May 10, just hours after his fellow beauty YouTuber accused him of “betrayal” for promoting SugarBearHair at Coachella 2019. The sponsored post “blindsided” Tati, who owns a rival vitamin company, Halo Beauty. “To Tati and James Westbrook, I’m sorry for everything that is going on, everything that I’ve put you through over the past few weeks,” James began in his apology video, and revealed how far back his friendship with the married couple goes.

Before James reached 16 million subscribers, he met Tati and her husband almost three years ago before he made any friends in the influencer industry. The beauty guru revealed that Tati, who has six million subscribers, “took on a parental role” and supported him “when no one else wanted to.” With that said, James confessed, “I’m so disappointed in myself that I ruined my relationship that did mean the most to me, even though I didn’t show it all the time…What sucks the most is that I know there’s nothing I can say or do to ever earn that friendship or trust back.”

At one point, James breaks down into tears — you can watch the full video above.

This story is still developing…