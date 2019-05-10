Halle Berry, Priyanka Chopra & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week — See Pics

This week was absolutely packed with red carpets, especially since the week kicked off with the 2019 Met Gala & some of our favorite stars stepped out in their best looks to-date!

Kicking off this week was fashion’s biggest night of the year, the Met Gala, on Monday, May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC. This year’s theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” and we saw some pretty outrageous looks, as well as some pretty stunning dresses. One of our favorite looks from the event this year came from Kylie Jenner, 21, who arrived rocking head-to-toe Versace. Her gown was skintight and completely sheer, while embellished in dazzling crystals. The bodice of the dress featured a plunging neckline that showed off massive cleavage, while the bottom half of the gown showed off her bare legs, before flowing into a giant fluffy purple feather hem. The sleeves of the dress were also made up of huge purple feather sleeves, while her hair was done in a lavender, long straight wig to match her look.

Aside from the Met Gala, there were a bunch of movie premieres and events that the stars turned up for and we rounded up the best dressed of the week. Halle Berry, 52, looked ageless at the John Wick: Chapter 3 world premiere at One Hanson Place on May 9, in NYC, when she donned a skintight black Cushnie Pre-Fall 2019 jumpsuit. The sleeveless jumpsuit hugged Halle’s toned body perfectly, while the bodice of the one-piece featured a sheer mesh panel that showed off massive cleavage underneath. While the entire outfit was super tight, the legs flared out at the hems, and Halle topped her sexy look off with jewelry by EFFY and Sara Weinstock.

Priyanka Chopra, 36, opted to wear quite a colorful look this week when she appeared on the Today Show in NYC on May 8. Priyanka opted to wear a skintight bright royal blue Chiara Boni jumpsuit which had a plunging neckline showing off some cleavage, while the neckline and shoulders featured a ruffle cape. She topped her look off with a pair of pointy-toed satin dark blue pumps and called it a day.

Some of our other favorite looks this week came from Emma Stone, 30, who looked gorgeous at the Louis Vuitton 2020 Cruise Show at the TWA Flight Center at John F. Kennedy International airport, in New York, on May 8. Emma looked sophisticated in her chic Louis Vuitton ensemble which featured super high-waisted, white satin, skinny leg trousers, cinching in her tiny waist with a thick black belt featuring a giant silver square medallion on the front. Tucked into her baggy pants was a silk emerald green long-sleeve turtleneck blouse, as she accessorized with a pair of simple, pointy-toed black leather pumps, and a black and white chain purse.Click through the gallery above to see all ten of the best dressed celebrities of the week!