Eminem’s Daughter, 23, Shows Off Abs In Crop Top While Celebrating Friend’s Bachelorette Party

Hailie Scott Mathers is all grown up, and she looks amazing! This week, she shared one of her most gorgeous photos yet on Instagram, which features her flaunting her abs in a teeny crop top!

Eminem’s daughter is absolutely stunning, and she loves showing off all her amazing looks on Instagram. Last weekend, Hailie Mathers hit up a pal’s bachelorette party in Nashville, and she looked too cute while rockin’ a gorgeous outfit on the ‘gram. In the pic, Hailie wears a black crop top and high-waisted shorts ensemble. The top is tied at her chest, putting cleavage and her abs on full display. She paired the look with platform sandals and her hair in loose curls. Oh, and the most important part of any bachelorette party — a glass of champagne, of course!

“Had an amazing weekend in Nashville celebrating @erikachristinephoto’s bachelorette party!!” Hailie captioned the pic. “Absolutely love that city – have any of you guys visited?!” Hailie has more than 1 million followers on Instagram, and the pic racked up more than 100,000 likes. Aside from her beautiful outfit, the setting of Hailie’s pic was also gorgeous, as she stood in front of a fountain at a restaurant, which was adorned with chandeliers and lights.

Hailie is often posting pics in bikinis and sexy outfits on Instagram, which has left her fans dying to know how she gets in such amazing shape. Luckily, she’s not shy about sharing about her personal life, and has posted her workouts to the social media site, as well!

Back in April, Hailie posted videos to her Instagram stories from the gym, in which she showed off what she does in one of her workout sessions. From pushups, to cable pulls and more, all the exercises are totally doable and they clearly work!