Ciara Gushes About Marriage With Russell Wilson On Romantic New Track, ‘Trust Myself’

Ciara’s 1st album in 4 years has arrived, & on one song, she soulfully sang all about her romance with her NFL hunk husband, Russell Wilson.



Way to melt our hearts, Ciara! After the R&B songstress dropped her new studio album, Beauty Marks, on May 10, fans took notice that one song in particular was a sweet ode to her husband, Russell Wilson, 30. The singer gushed all about her romance with the NFL’er on “Trust Myself,” and let’s just say the passion rang through. “I never had this feeling//For you, I’m something different//Don’t stop right there, I love what you’re doin’ to me//This thing right here the realest//We know our love is endless,” she sings on the sultry track.

Beauty Marks is the follow up to the singer’s 2015 record, Jackie. The singer has faced a lot of changes in her personal live since then, most notably, her change of status from being a single lady to a wife. She and Russell tied the knot in July of 2016, and have been serving up #relationshipgoals ever since. However, she’s also had her fair share of ups and downs with her ex, Future. Fans will remember that the rapper actually dissed the couple in the beginning of 2019. “He do exactly what she tell him to do,” he said, insinuating that Russell is a pushover. But — it appears that Ciara and her man let any negativity roll right off their shoulders. The last track on her new album is incredibly romantic as well. “Beauty Marks” is all about finding someone who loves both the good and bad parts of you.

Ciara is on a roll. The album comes on the heels of the fun-loving visual for her most recent single, “Thinkin Bout You“. The singer’s video dropped on March 29, and showed the star singing full-on a capella in the nude. She looked absolutely glamorous in a high bun and bangs with a minimal makeup look. Then, she proceeded to dance around her entire house while belting out her own lyrics.

Ciara and and Russell just keep getting cuter with each passing day, and this song is proof that they’re in it for the long haul. Listen to the romantic new track from Ciara above!