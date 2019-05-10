Ciara Shares Emotional Moment Of Birthing Sienna in Extremely Personal ‘Beauty Marks’ Video

Ciara’s new music video is undoubtedly her most personal yet. She shared the tearful moment where she & Russell Wilson welcomed their baby girl, & you’ll need to grab the tissues yourself after watching.

*Cue the waterworks* Ciara’s new music video in a deeply personal insight into the day she gave birth to her daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson. The emotional visual dropped on May 10, and depicted the star and hubby Russell Wilson, 30, in the delivery room that day, April 28, 2017. The clip quite literally shows the moment where the baby girl was born and is placed in Ciara’s arms for the first time ever. “My baby, my angel,” she can be heard saying between sobs.

The video, directed by Ciara herself, also shows footage from the couple’s wedding day. The singer and her NFL star husband can be seen standing at the altar on the momentous day. Ciara stunned in her lace floor-length gown as her husband adoringly gazed at her. As they share a first dance later in the video, Russell is seen with tears streaming down his face. The powerful visual is sure to melt even the iciest of hearts.

The video arrives on the same day Ciara released her first record in years – four years to be exact. Beauty Marks is the title of the long-awaited album from the R&B songstress, but it appears the wait was well worth it. Fans are over the moon with the new collection of tracks, and took to Twitter to say so. “#BeautyMarks album will give you all the feels. You will smile. You will dance. And at the very end you’ll even wipe a tear away. Thank you @ciara, the album is great,” one fan gushed in a tweet/rave review! Beauty Marks is the follow up to the singer’s 2015 record, Jackie.