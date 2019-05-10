Ciara Drops Long-Awaited Album ‘Beauty Marks’ & Fans Are Losing Their Minds

A celebration is in order. Ciara just dropped her 1st album in more than 4 years! Listen to the record that has fans instantly falling in love.

Ciara, 33, is having one hell of a week. Just four days after she turned heads at the 2019 Met Gala, she released her first records in years – four years to be exact. Beauty Marks is the title of the long-awaited album from the R&B songstress, but it appears the wait was well worth it. Fans are over the moon with the new collection of tracks, and took to Twitter to say so. “ # BeautyMarks album will give you all the feels. You will smile. You will dance. And at the very end you’ll even wipe a tear away. Thank you @ciara, the album is great,” one fan gushed in a tweet/rave review! Another fan matched that excitement, tweeting, “@ciara Has done it again 😭😭😭😭😭 proud fan !!!!!! I’m so hype rn.”

Beauty Marks is the follow up to the singer’s 2015 record, Jackie. The singer has faced a lot of changes in her personal live since then, so we fully expected her 2019 record to take on a whole new sound. Most notably, she got married to her now hubby Russell Wilson in between the break, and of course, penned a slew of romantic tracks for her album!

The album arrives after Ciara unveiled a video for the album’s most recent single, “Thinkin Bout You.” The song is undoubtedly one of her catchiest to date, and the video is full of feel-good vibes. The singer’s video dropped on March 29, and began with the star singing full-on a capella in the nude. She looked absolutely glamorous in a high bun and bangs with a minimal makeup look. Then, she proceeded to dance around her entire house while belting out her own lyrics! Not going to lie, Ciara’s fun-loving video makes us want to throw a dance party of our own.

You can listen to every track on Ciara’s brand new release, above. Don’t bother trying to pick a favorite though – we tried and it’s impossible!