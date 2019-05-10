Cardi B Shops Wearing Nothing But A Robe While Shopping With Offset — See Wild Pics

What an interesting outfit choice! Cardi B and OFfset were spotted shopping together, and she chose to just wear a white robe on their outing!

Cardi B, 26, and Offset, 27, enjoyed a day off together from their hectic schedules for some fun shopping! Cardi made sure she was in optimal comfort for the outing by choosing to wear a white fluffy robe while the pair looked for new items. While the two were browsing, Offset wrapped his arm around Cardi, and she had her elbows on the table with her neon-painted nails against her face. Cardi wore her hair wrapped in a Burberry scarf, and looked amazing makeup-free.

The rapper in a robe tried on a piece while looking in the mirror. She rocked Gucci slippers as well while the two were out. The couple’s shopping spree in Beverly Hills on May 9 came one day after Offset survived a drive-by shooting at his recording studio in Atlanta. Cardi and Offset appeared just fine, but we would understand if Offset looked anxious after going through that just several hours earlier.

The young parents looked to not only have a nice time not working and spending time together, but also having nice alone time for just the two of them, as well. Cardi and Offset are parents to baby Kulture, who was born on July 10, 2018. And, according to a source close to Cardi, they could have more kids on the way soon!

“Offset is trying to put a baby in her belly,” our source revealed. “He is so happy and proud they are together and he wants more kids right away. He is madly in love with her and wants to be with her forever so growing their family is something he is excited about.”

We hope the couple had a nice remainder of their day, and that they both got the rest and relaxation they needed from their busy lives.