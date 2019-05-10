Watch
Hollywood Life

Brad Pitt’s Brother Douglas Spoofs ’Se7en’ Scene Made Famous By His Sibling For Beer Ad — Watch

Brad Pitt 'The Lost City of Z' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Apr 2017
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio were spotted in retro fashion on the set of their new movie, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. In Quentin Tarantino’s crime mystery Leonardo plays TV actor Rick Dalton and Brad his stunt double Cliff Booth. The pair try to make a name for themselves in Tinseltown during the Charles Manson murders in 1969 Los Angeles. In the pictures the pair can be seen filming a car scene from the movie. Pictured: Brad Pitt BACKGRID USA 11 SEPTEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brad Pitt arrives at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, France on March 11, 2019. Photo by ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Brad Pitt Ref: SPL5071370 110319 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Finland Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brad Pitt is pictured taking selfies with fans while enjoying a night out with friends. Brad who has been rumored to be seeing actress Charlize Theron looked like he was havign a great time as he went to go see Adam Sandler at Dynasty Typewriter. Sandler just filmed his second film, "Murder Mystery'' with Brad's ex Jennifer Aniston. Pictured: Brad Pitt BACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: BONI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Weekend Writer

We love this. Brad Pitt’s brother Doug spoofed ‘Se7en’ in a new advertisement for Mother’s Brewing Co.

Doug Pitt, 52, took his own take on the iconic movie from his 55-year-old brother Brad PittSe7en. Doug was featured in a commercial for Mother’s Brewing Co. titled 6ix, which spoofed the 1995 movie in its own take on the last scene. The beer commercial took the scene, basically line-for-line, and Doug stood in for his brother’s character in his version. What’s in the box, Brad’s character wonders. In Doug’s version, all of the drama is due to the beer.

In the commercial, Doug frantically panicked, “Tell me my beer is okay!” The climax of the commercial came when Doug sprayed the kneeling man. “Guess I need to go get another six pack,” Doug concluded his part in the commercial. Additionally, in great attention to detail, at 1:27 in the commercial, an image of someone holding the Doin’ Good beer flashes on the screen. This referenced the quick flash of a white screen with 46-year-old Gwyneth Paltrow’s face in the original movie.

The beer company reveals at the end of the commercial that it “found inspiration for this beer in Springfield’s [Missouri] famous other brother, Doug Pitt, community leader, all-around good guy and founder of Care to Learn.” The text continued, “People like him remind us that doing a little good goes a long way in building strong communities. And when you’re doing good, you’re feeling great.” As for doing good, Mother’s Brewing Co. has promised to give a portion of its sales to charity.

We’re sure Doug had fun being creative with this parody, and it definitely makes us want to get a pack! Great job, Doug.