Pregnant Amy Duggar Swaps Her Skinny Jeans For Maternity Ones In Gorgeous Baby Bump Pic

Hot mama! Amy Duggar King rocked a super-cute outfit on Instagram, revealing that her skinnies are actually maternity jeans.

Amy Duggar King is officially in the maternity jeans stage of her pregnancy. The reality star, who announced her pregnancy with husband Dillon King on April 21, showed her fans on Instagram that she’s giving up her norma, constrictive denim for comfort. “Well I am retiring my skinny denim for awhile! 😂 saying hello to my 1st pair of maternity jeans today! #stylethebump” she captioned an adorable pic that showed her posing in a pair of jeans, heeled boots, a wide-brimmed hat, and a flowy shirt that shows just a hint of her growing baby bump. Amy’s outfit proves that you don’t have to swap style for comfort when you’re pregnant; you can totally have both.

Amy and Dillon revealed the happy news that they were becoming first-time parents in an interview with PEOPLE. They’re expecting their little one in October 2019. “We are completely speechless, overly excited and ready for the next chapter as new parents,” the couple said. “The learning curve of being a new father is kind of terrifying, but at the same time equally astonishing,” Dillon added. Amy said she’s “over the moon about becoming a momma! I just can’t hardly wait,” but did say that she’s experiencing the normal morning sickness and other not-fun stuff that comes with being pregnant.

While it was major news when any of the Duggar sisters wore pants instead of skirts, seeing as their ultra-conservative family once forbade it, cousin Amy is known as the wild child. She wears what she wants, when she wants, and that includes wearing bikinis. She and Dillon, who once appeared on Marriage Boot Camp, are very open about their sex life. In fact, they told HollywoodLife on the red carpet at the Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past, Present & Future event in December 2018, and told us EXCLUSIVELY that they were “practicing” for having a baby. You know what that means.

“We’re practicing. We’re not preventing but we’re not planning,” Dillon told us, with Amy adding, “We’re kind of planning, a little. A little! I think once you plan that, though, it takes away the fun and so [we] want to be spontaneous about it.” Scandalous!

Amy’s not the only Duggar who has a baby on the way. Her cousin, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, announced on May 1 that she and her husband, Austin Forsyth, were expecting baby #2. They are already parents to a one-year-old son, Gideon Forsyth.