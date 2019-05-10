Emily begins casting a spell in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘A Discovery of Witches’ episode and soon realizes something isn’t quite right. She discovers that Diana is in pain.

Emily makes an alarming discovery in the middle of casting a spell. Dire things are happening in front of her eyes and it shakes Emily to her core in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 12 episode of A Discovery of Witches. At one point, she is forced to stop the spell and calls out for Sarah, who comes rushing out. “What is it? What do you see?” Sarah asks. Emily replies, “Diana… she’s in pain.”

Emily’s right about Diana. She’s in serious danger and it’s only a matter of time before it’s too late. The synopsis for the May 12 episode reads: “Satu brutally tortures Diana in Gerbert’s isolated castle ruins. Matthew, now sworn to hunt down and kill anyone who tries to harm Diana, attempts a daring airborne rescue mission with Baldwin in tow.” Will Matthew be able to get to Diana in time? That’s a question the May 12 episode will answer.

There are only a few episodes left until the season 1 finale of A Discovery of Witches. The stakes continue to get higher for Matthew, Diana, and the rest of the characters. A Discovery of Witches began airing on AMC and BBC America after a hugely successful premiere on AMC Networks’ streaming services.

The series is adapted from Deborah Harkness’s best-selling book of the same name. A Discovery of Witches stars Matthew Goode, Teresa Palmer, Alex Kingston, Valarie Pettiford, and Owen Teale. The show airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC and BBC America.