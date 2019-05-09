Teresa Giudice: Why She Doesn’t Plan On Bringing Daughters To Visit Joe On His B-Day

Teresa and Joe Giudice are both turning 47 just days apart from each other, but the ‘RHONJ’ star and their four daughters may not be visiting Joe while he sits in ICE custody.

Teresa Giudice will be celebrating her 47th birthday on May 18! And although the Real Housewives of New Jersey star should be excited about her big day, husband Joe Giudice will be celebrating his birthday on May 22 behind bars in I.C.E. custody while he fights deportation. A source close to the reality star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Teresa is having “mixed emotions” about their milestone. “Teresa and Joe’s birthdays are both coming up in the next few weeks, and it’s really bringing up mixed emotions for Teresa,” the insider explained. “Although she has always loved celebrating her birthday, it’s hard to feel completely happy when Teresa realizes Joe’s birthday will be a hard time for her daughters.

Teresa has been raising the four daughters she shares with Joe — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 — while he sits in a western Pennsylvania I.C.E. detention center and fights his deportation order following a 41-month prison stay for wire, mail and bankruptcy fraud. “Teresa has thought about bringing the girls to visit Joe to celebrate, but the facility he’s staying in is several hours away from their home, and it’s not the type of environment she wants her kids to be in,” the pal continued. “It is a bittersweet time for the whole family, but Teresa is going to do her best to be there for her girls and help them get through the sadness any way she can.”

Meanwhile, Teresa and her daughters have been helping Joe fight for his freedom. They penned letters on April 26 to Judge John Ellington, who is handling Joe’s case, and begged him not to deport Joe and instead, let him go back home to them. “My husband is the true love of my life and the most amazing father that I could ask God for our four daughters. I cannot imagine life without him,” part of Teresa’s letter read.

Although Teresa has vowed to separate from Joe if he’s forced to leave the U.S. permanently, no announcement has been made as of yet. We reported earlier that Teresa’s husband of nearly 30 years is continuing to fight to stay as close as he can to his family despite having recently lost his appeal in his deportation case on April 18. “Joe is exploring all his options in the event he does get deported, including moving to Canada. He is looking into it seriously. He cannot imagine being far away from his daughters,” a source previously explained.