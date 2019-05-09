Sophie Turner, Emma Stone & More Stars In Black & White At Louis Vuitton Cruise Show — See Pics

Some of our favorite celebs arrived at the Louis Vuitton 2020 Cruise Show on May 8 in New York & the theme of the show was black & white with bright accents!

The front row at the Louis Vuitton 2020 Cruise Show was packed with A-list celebs including, Sophie Turner, 23, Joe Jonas, 29, and so many others, when it took place at the TWA Flight Center at John F. Kennedy International airport, in New York, on May 8. Sophie, who is a brand ambassador for the high-fashion designer, looked gorgeous in a pair of bright red baggy, leather trousers which had tight cuffed ankles with gold button accents. She paired the leather joggers with a black and white cropped tweed jacket which featured a striped ruffle neckline, and a leopard patterned stripe down the front of the jacket, which was cinched in at her waist with a rope tie belt. Sophie accessorized her look with a pair of black leather platform oxford shoes and a black and white leather mini purse which looked like luggage. Meanwhile, her husband, Joe, opted for a minimalistic look when he donned skin-tight light gray pin-stripe skinny pants with a long-sleeve black sweater that had a silver chain around the neck, paired with black leather chelsea boots.

Emma Stone, 30, looked gorgeous in her chic ensemble which featured super high-waisted, white satin, skinny leg trousers, cinching in her tiny waist with a thick black belt featuring a giant silver square medallion on the front. Tucked into her baggy pants was a silk emerald green long-sleeve turtleneck blouse, as she accessorized with a pair of simple, pointy-toed black leather pumps, and a black and white chain purse. Aside from Emma, another one of our fave looks came from Alicia Vikander, 30, who is also a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton. She looked gorgeous in a green mini dress covered in purple flowers, while the bodice of the dress featured a black and white apron. The long sleeves of the frock were billowy and poofy, while the skirt was pleated and super short. Alicia paired her look with the same exact belt as Emma, cinching in her waist, and topping the look off with black leather pointy-toed lace-up booties and a green and orange color-blocked purse.

Also in attendance was Karlie Kloss, 26, who wore a simple black and white mini dress. The frock featured long billowy white sleeves, while the rest of the dress was made up of a black knitted sweater with an embellished collar and hem. Karlie topped her look off with the same exact pointy toed booties that Alicia wore.

Some of our other favorite looks from the fashion show came from Nina Dobrev, Willow Smith, Michelle Williams, and many others.