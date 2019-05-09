Priyanka Chopra Reveals Her Cute Nickname For Newlyweds Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

Move over Jailey, because Priyanka Chopra brainstormed the best couple’s nickname for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. Their in-law also revealed the behind-the-scenes process of that impromptu wedding in Las Vegas!

Priyanaka Chopra, 36, had a unique way of describing Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ surprise wedding in Las Vegas. “It’s so Jophie,” Priyanka told Access on May 8. Yes, that’s right — you just heard Priyanka’s brilliant nickname for her in-laws. “I call them Jophie,” she emphasized. “That is Jophie!” The “Jophie” wedding was “so fun” for the Isn’t It Romantic star, who also said, “It’s like, trust them to do that.” Pri even answered some of our questions: how did the most anticipated nuptials of the year go from a planned summer wedding in Europe to an event officiated by an Elvis impersonator with Diplo manning the tunes?

“It was really funny. We were at the Billboards. Joe I think had this idea that he wanted to do this,” Priyanka revealed. There were even “save the dates” involved — as in, save the date within the next two hours, because that’s how soon Sophie, 23, and Joe, 29, exchanged vows after the 2019 Billboard Awards on May 1. “[Joe] had these little black cards that we all got. We were randomly inviting our friends, like people that we met,” Nick Jonas’ wife continued, adding, “We were randomly inviting our friends, like people that we met.”

Priyanka then supplied the timeline of events — one minute, we were watching the Jonas Brothers take the stage at the BBMAs, and the next, Diplo was filming the wedding on his Instagram Live. To fill in that gap in time, Priyanka explained, “We were like, ‘Alright, we’re going to set up this wedding now, we’re going to the chapel right from here, and please arrive, please arrive.'” And arrive they did — even Khalid was in the audience, and Dan + Shay sang “Speechless” as Sophie made her way down the aisle in A Little White Wedding Chapel.

Before Priyanka revealed that Joe “had this idea” all along, a source had already told HollywoodLife that the wedding wasn’t so spontaneous. “Sophie and Joe always had planned to do something here in the states and this wedding wasn’t as spur of the moment as it looked,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY told us. “It was planned. They had been talking about doing something like this for months now and schedules aligned and the BBMAs were planned, so they figured it was the perfect opportunity and why not do it.” And it was bound to happen, Elvis impersonator or not — Sophie and Joe had been engaged since Oct. 2017 up until the wedding.