Offset Survives Drive By Shooting Of His Studio While He Was Recording

Offset was unharmed when he was at an Atlanta recording studio hit by a drive-by shooter, Atlanta police confirm.

Atlanta police confirm to HollywoodLife that a local studio where Offset was recording music was targeted in a drive-by shooting. The Atlanta PD said in a statement, “On May 8, 2019 at around 9:05 p.m. Atlanta Police responded to 1310 Ellsworth Industrial Pkwy in reference to a call of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the reporting party who advised that while he and others were at the location, occupants of a dark SUV started to shoot towards the building. The shooting resulted in damage to three vehicles, the building and the window of an apartment in the area. It was initially reported that someone was shot in the leg, but officers were unable to locate a gunshot victim. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding of the shooting. The investigation continues.”

The shooting allegedly happened shortly after the Migos rapper went outside to “chill for a few minutes,” according to sources that spoke to TMZ. It’s unclear if Offset was still outside when the shooting occurred. The sources told TMZ that people inside the Crossover Entertainment Group studio rushed into another room for cover until the gunshots stopped.

