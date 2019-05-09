Mother’s Day 2019 Cocktail Recipes: Spritzes, Margs, Mimosas & More To Celebrate Mom

Mother’s Day is just days away, but before you freak out, we have the perfect gift for mom right here — delicious cocktails!

Danielle Walker’s Strawberry Collagen Lemonade Margarita (with kid-friendly mocktail option)

2 strawberries, hulled

3 oz cold water

1 oz honey syrup (recipe follows)

1 oz freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 scoops Vital Proteins Strawberry Lemon Beauty Collagen

1/2 cup ice cubes, plus more for serving

2 oz 100% agave tequila, blanco

Add the strawberries, cold water, honey syrup, and lemon juice to a cocktail shaker. Use a muddler to crush the strawberries. Add the beauty collagen, then secure the lid on the shaker and shake vigorously for 5 seconds. Add the ice, and tequila if desired, and shake again for 5 to 10 seconds until chilled. Pour the cocktail through a strainer into a glass filled with ice. Garnish with lemon slices.

Le Grand Courtâge Rosé Floral Sparkling Cocktail

12 oz Le Grand Courtâge Brut Rosé

12 oz Grapefruit juice

6 oz Vodka

½ oz of Mint simple syrup

Edible flowers for petal garnishes

Combine the vodka, grapefruit juice, Brut Rosé, and simple syrup and shake over ice until chilled, then strain and fill glasses.

The Refresher

3 oz Guava Citrus Hard Frescos

2 oz Vodka

1 oz Soda Water

Muddled Mint

Slice of Orange

Serve on The Rocks

Rosé Sangria by Trademark Taste + Grind

Sangria for 4 ppl(approx 1 750ml bottle)

12oz(360ml) rosé

4oz(120ml) Bassano Aqua Di Cedro Liqueur

2oz(60ml) strawberry lemon syrup*

2oz(60ml) fresh lemon juice

Garnish with lemon wheels and halved strawberries

*strawberry lemon syrup

1.5 cup chopped strawberry

1 cup sugar

1g salt

1/2 lemon chopped(peel on)

Muddle with 2-4 oz boiling water to break down the sugar and salt.

Sit for 2 hours.

Strain through double mesh strainer.

PINK Crush

1.5 ounces vodka

3 ounces Ocean Spray® Pink Cranberry Juice Cocktail

3 lime wedges (2 to squeeze and drop in, 1 reserved for garnish)

1 tablespoon fresh or frozen raspberries

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add vodka, juice, raspberries and lime wedges, after squeezing. Shake hard and pour into a rocks glass. Add more ice and garnish with a lime wedge.

PINK Cranberry Smoothie

1-3 servings

1 large orange, peeled

2/3 cup Ocean Spray® Fresh or Frozen Cranberries

1 cup frozen berries (strawberries, raspberries)

1 frozen banana, peeled and sliced

2/3 cup Ocean Spray® Pink Cranberry Juice Cocktail or Pink Lite Cranberry Juice Drink

Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Add to a large glass and enjoy or split among multiple smaller glasses to share.

Echo Park from Alice in WeHo

Don Julio Silver Tequila

Butterfly pea flower

Fresno chili

Agave

Lime

Monkey 47 Gin Spring Gin + Tonic

2oz Monkey 47 Gin

1/4oz Lemon Juice

Fever-Tree Mediterranean

5 Pink Peppercrns

Sage Sprigs

Lavender Sprigs

In a balloon glass with ice, build 2 parts Monkey 47 Gin, top with Fever-Tree Mediterranean Tonic. Garnish with a squeeze of lemon, 5 pink peppercorns and sprigs of sage and lavender.

Modelo Chelada Limon y Sal

24 oz. can of Modelo Chelada Limon y Sal

Salt

Lime wedge

Ice

Optional: Chili powder

Rim a highball glass with salt and/or chili powder. Fill a tall glass with ice and pour over Modelo Chelada Limon y Sal. Garnish with lime wedge.

RUFFINO Always Sparkling

1½ parts Ruffino Sparkling Rosé

1 part cognac

¾ parts lemon juice

¾ parts strawberry puree (sweetened)

1 dash rose water

Fresh strawberries

Shake all ingredients together except for the Ruffino Sparkling Rosé. Strain into a lowball glass with ice and top off with sparkling rosé. Garnish with a strawberry.

Brockmans Purple Spring

2 oz. Brockmans Gin

2 oz. Beetroot juice

4 oz. Wild Berry Cider

Add Brockmans and beetroot juice to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a stemmed glass filled with ice. Top with Wild Berry Cider and give it a gentle stir.

SVEDKA Sbagliato

2 Parts Svedka Rosé

1/2 Part Campari

1/2 Part Bianco Vermouth

2 Parts Prosecco

COMBINE ingredients except prosecco in shaker tin. FILL with ice and shake. POUR into champagne flute over ice. TOP with prosecco. GARNISH with strawberry, mint and grapefruit slice.

Midsummer Mimosa As prepared by Mattias Horseman, Hendrick’s Gin Ambassador

1 part Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice

2 parts Orange Juice

2 parts Sparkling Wine

Garnish with Orange Slice

Chandon MiRosa

4 oz Chandon Rosé

2 oz Freshly Squeezed Grapefruit Juice

Garnish with Grapefruit Slice

Fill wine glass with grapefruit juice and slowly pour in Chandon at an angle. Garnish with grapefruit slice

Passport to Paradise

6oz Corona Light

1oz Aperol Bitter Orange

1oz Orange Juice

Pour orange liqueur & juice over a sea salt-rimmed glass full of ice. Top with Corona Light® and gently stir. Garnish with a blood orange wheel.

The Nymph’s Reply

2 oz Sparkling wine

1.25 oz Cognac, preferably Pierre Ferrand 1840

0.5 oz St-Germain

0.5 oz Herbes de Provence Syrup

2 dashes absinthe, preferably Kübler

2.5 oz Soda water

2 dashes Saline Solution

Pour all the ingredients into a Collins glass filled with ice. Stir to combine. Garnish with a lemon twist, a cucumber ribbon, and a sprig of thyme. Featured in St-Germain’s new cocktail book How to Spritz French Fluently on sale March 1.

Pomegranate Passion Fruit Rum Fizz by Pineapple & Coconut

4 Tbsp Pomegranate Arils

4 Oz Koloa Gold Rum

2 oz Elderflower Liqueur

2 oz Passionfruit Syrup

1 oz Lime Juice

2 oz Pomegranate Juice

2 tsp simple syrup ( optional if a sweeter drink is desired)

Sparkling Rosé

Muddle 2 tablespoons of pomegranate arils in the bottom of two collins glasses then fill with ice. In a shaker filled with ice add the rum, elderflower liqueur, passionfruit syrup, lime juice and pomegranate juice. Shake until well chilled. Pour into glasses and top with sparkling rose, a few pomegranate arils and a sprig of mint. Serve immediately.

Melon See, Melon Dew from Irvington, NYC

Monkey 47 gin

Fresh lemon juice

House-made cantaloupe puree

House-made honey dew puree

Simple syrup

Chandon Watermelon Rosé Spritz

4 oz Chandon Rosé

2 oz Freshly Squeezed Watermelon Juice

Garnish with Fresh Mint and a Lime Wheel

Fill wine glass with watermelon juice and slowly pour in Chandon at an angle. Garnish with fresh mint and a lime wheel speared through

Cold Brew Martini from Kingside, NYC

Grey Goose vodka

Borghetti Caffee

Vanilla syrup

Cold Brew Coffee

Royal Peach Fizz

0.5 oz Crown Royal Peach

0.5 oz Orange Juice

4.0 oz Champagne

1 Mint Sprig

Add Crown Royal Peach and orange juice to a stemless champagne glass. Top with champagne. Garnish with a mint sprig.

Hendrick’s SuperBloom Punch Created by Mark Stoddard, Hendrick’s Gin Ambassador

1 part Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice

2/3 part Hibiscus Tea

1/2 part Lemon Juice

1/2 part Lillet Rose (or Cocchi Rosato)

1/4 part Simple Syrup

1/4 part Crème de Cassis

1 part Sparkling Water

Combine ingredients in punch bowl over large block of ice and stir. Garnish with a combination of fresh berries & edible flowers.

Mom-Scato

3 ounces Barefoot Bubbly Pink Moscato

3/4 ounce Cherry Vodka

1 ounce Cranberry Juice

1/4 ounce Simple Syrup

3 mini marshmallows

Pink dusting sugar

Place cherry vodka, juice and syrup in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake to chill. Strain into champagne flute. Top with Barefoot Bubbly Pink Moscato.

Place 3 mini marshmallows on a cocktail pick. Lightly dampen with a wet paper towel. Roll in pink sugar (found in baking aisle). Place cocktail pick across top of drink.

St-Germain Spritz

2 parts Brut Champagne

1 ½ parts St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur

2 parts Sparkling Water

Fill a tall Collins glass with ice. Add Champagne first, then St-Germain, then Club Soda. Stir completely and then garnish with a lemon twist.

The Jane Walker by Mixologist Lulu Martinez

1.5 oz. Johnnie Walker Black Label The Jane Walker Edition

1 oz Grapefruit juice

2 oz Ginger Ale

1 dash Angostura Bitters

Build in Glass. Pour Scotch, grapefruit juice and ginger ale into ice filled Collins glass. Add 1 dash of Angostura bitters. Gently stir and garnish with a grapefruit slice. Enjoy!

La Fresa by Mica Rousseau of Mexico City

1/3 oz Tequila Don Julio Reposado

3/4 oz White Zinfandel

1/2 oz Strawberry Puree

1 tsp Fresh Lemon Juice

Dehydrated Strawberries

Combine Tequila Don Julio Reposado, White Zinfandel, strawberry puree, and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker over ice. Shake well. Strain contents into a coupe glass.

Grand 75

1.5 oz Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

.75oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1 bar spoon simple syrup

Top with dry champagne

Garnish – orange peel

Bee’s Knees

2 oz Ketel One Botanical Peach & Orange Blossom

.75 oz lemon juice

1 teaspoon honey

3.5 oz chilled chamomile tea to top

The Watermelon Smash from Black Top

1 ounce lime juice

1 ounce simple syrup

3 ounces of momokawa sake (or 3 ounces vodka)

6 pieces fresh watermelon

4 Thai basil leaves

Huddle watermelon pieces in simple syrup. Add lime juice. Add sake. Lightly “smack” the basil to release oils then add ice. Stir with bar spoon. Serve in mason jar. Garnish with a sprig of basil and slice of watermelon.

Guinness Bloody Mary

1.5 oz. Ketel One® Vodka

3 oz. tomato juice

2 pinches celery salt

2 pinches pepper

Seafood seasoning

2 dashes hot sauce

2 dashes Worcestershire sauce

1 squeeze lemon

2 oz. Guinness® Draught

Add all ingredients except beer into an ice filled cocktail shaker. Shake gently and strain into an ice filled glass. Top off the drink with Guinness® Draught beer. Garnish with a celery stalk and lime wedge.

Brockmans Gin Rhubarb 75

2 oz. Brockmans Gin

1 oz. Fresh lemon juice

½ oz. Rhubarb liqueur

Sparkling wine

Garnish: Rhubarb ribbons

Wrap a ribbon of rhubarb around the inside of a chilled flute glass. Add Brockmans Gin, lemon juice and rhubarb liqueur to a shaker filled with ice. Shake hard then double strain into the glass and top with chilled sparkling wine.

SCOTCH 75

1.25 oz The Singleton of Glendullan 12 Year Old

.5 oz Lemon juice

.5 oz Simple syrup

Top up with sparkling wine

Add all ingredients except the sparkling wine into a shaker. Add ice and shake until chilled. Strain into a flute glass then top up with the sparkling wine and garnish.

Catalina Wine Mixer by Anthony Bohlinger, East Coast Sailor Jerry Ambassador

2 parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

2 parts red wine

½ part fresh lemon juice

Top with Lemon-lime soda

Build Sailor Jerry, wine and juice in a rocks-filled mixing glass. Shake vigorously. Pour into a wine glass. Top with soda and garnish with a lemon wedge.

Blossom Berry by Mixologist Jane Danger

3 oz Baileys Almande

1/8 oz Orange Blossom Water

2 drops Vanilla Extract

1 oz Simple Syrup

1 oz Lemon Juice

3 Strawberries Halved

Orange Slice for Garnish

Lemon Slice for Garnish

Combine Baileys Almande, orange blossom water, vanilla extract, simple syrup, lemon juice, strawberries and ice into a blender. Blend until smooth. Pour contents into glass.

French 75

1 oz Tanqueray No.TEN

.5 oz Fresh lemon juice

.5 oz Simple syrup

3 oz sparkling wine to top

Shake Tanqueray No. TEN, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, and pour over ice. Top with 3 oz Sparkling wine. Garnish with a lemon.

Buchanan’s Pineapple Cranberry

1.5 oz. Buchanan’s DeLuxe 12 Year Old

3 oz. Pineapple Juice

3 oz. Cranberry Juice

Combine Buchanan’s DeLuxe 12 Year Old Scotch Whisky, pineapple juice and cranberry juice. Serve over ice. Garnish with pineapple slice and cherry. Garnish with a pineapple slice with cherry.

Spiced Pear & Elderflower Collins

1oz St-Germain

1oz cognac

0.75oz pear juice

0.75oz lemon juice

0.5oz Quartre Epices Honey Syrup

Club soda to top

Combine all ingredients the club soda, in a mixing tin and shake. Strain into a Collins glass filled with ice. Top with club soda. Garnish with a horse’s neck lemon peel and freshly cracked pepper.

Matcha Made in Heaven by Jaime Salas, National Milagro Ambassador

2 parts Milagro Silver

¾ part Matcha Green Tea Syrup

¾ part Lemon

½ Egg White

Build in a Coupe glass and top with Micro Mint Lime.

Lemon Drop Lime Icetail by Trevor Schneider, National Reyka Ambassador

1 part Reyka Vodka

½ part Triple Sec

1 ½ parts lemon / lime juice

2 parts simple syrup

2 ½ parts water

Glass: Ice cup

Garnish: Wooden spoon

Method: Build by combining all ingredients into ice cup and place in the freezer 6-8hrs

Wolves in the Garden by Camille Austin, National Montelobos Ambassador

1¼ part Montelobos Espadín

¾ part Ancho Reyes Verde

½ peeled Kiwi

¾ part fresh Lime Juice

½ part Simple Syrup

2 dashes Celery Bitters

Pinch of salt

Muddle kiwi in a shaker, then combine all ingredients and shake well. Serve over fresh ice in a Rocks or divide for a share size portion in 2 Veladora glasses. Garnish with mint bouquet and kiwi wheels.

Carrot Colada

1.5 oz Santa Teresa 1796 rum

.5 oz Giffard Banane Du Bresil Liqueur

.75 oz fresh carrot juice

.5 oz ginger syrup

.75 oz coconut cream

3 dashes firewater tincture

3 dashes peychauds bitters

Shaken and served in a Collins glass over packed crushed ice. Garnish with a baby carrot and chilled matcha powder.

Red Lady

2oz. The Botanist Gin

1oz. Cointreau

1oz. Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

6 Strips of Julienned Red Bell Pepper

3 Drops of Orange Bitters

In as shaker, muddle the red bell pepper, then add remaining ingredients. First, shake without ice and then add ice and shake again. Double-strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a strip of julienned red bell pepper.

34th and Vine: By Woodberry Kitchen, Baltimore

3 dash raisin tincture

.5 oz honey syrup

.5 oz verjus

.25 oz Don Ciccio & Figli Don Fernet

1 oz Grape Syrup

1.75 oz WK Spiced Rum

Fine n Dandy: By Woodberry Kitchen, Baltimore

2 dashes dandylion/burdock bitters

.25 Maple

.75 Don Ciccio & Figli Finocchietto

.75 Green Mtn Vodka

1 Turmeric Shrub

Serve in flute topped with cider.

Horse By Committee: By The Patterson House, Nashville

1.5 oz Blanco Tequila

.5 oz Crema de Mezcal

.75 oz Lime Juice

.5 oz Cane Sugar

.25 oz Don Ciccio & Figli Finocchietto

2 dashes cardamom bitters

Strawberry garnish

Shake, strain, serve up

Grapefruit Rosemary

1oz vodka

.5oz elderflower liqueur

Sparkling Ice Pink Grapefruit

.5oz vanilla syrup

Rosemary sprig, for garnish

Grapefruit slice, for garnish

Fill cocktail shaker with ice. Combine vodka, elderflower liqueur and vanilla syrup- shake until cold. Strain into an ice filled glass and float with Sparkling Ice Pink Grapefruit. Garnish with a rosemary sprig and grapefruit slice then serve.