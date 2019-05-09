Baby boy Kardashian-West is on his way! Kim and Kanye’s surrogate is in labor with their fourth child as Kourtney Kardashian broke the news to the world during a taping of ‘Ellen.’

The latest addition to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s family is on the way, as the surrogate carrying their baby boy is in labor! Older sis Kourtney Kardashian spilled the news during a May 9 taping of Ellen where the 40-year-old brought out six of guest Kris Jenner‘s grandkids in a surprise appearance. Once everyone was on the sofa, host Ellen DeGeneres noted that Kim was supposed to be there, until Kourtney blurted out “My mom doesn’t even know this but Kim’s surrogate went into labor so she’s at the hospital.” Kris looked stunned while Ellen was already in on the news, saying “So we had to keep it quiet but yes, that’s why she’s not here. Cause the surrogate went into labor, she’s there.”

“Nobody knows so everyone in the audience don’t tell!” Kourtney joked. It was at 7pm PST that Ellen posted the clip to Twitter of the big reveal, which will air on May 10 so presumably the baby will have already arrived by the time the show hits screens. “I surprised @ KrisJenner with 6 of her grandchildren. Then I surprised her with one more. Sending love to you, @ KimKardashian and @ KanyeWest! @ kourtneykardash,” she wrote above the vid.

Kim and Kanye’s three kids were at the Ellen taping and not at the hospital to await the arrival of their new baby brother. North, 5, Saint, 3, and one year old Chicago were there to be part of the Mother’s Day surprise that left Kris near tears as she watched six of her grandkids cross the stage to her. Kourtney brought along her three kids Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3.

As we told you EXCLUSIVELY, Kim still doesn’t have a name picked out for the newest Kardashian-West. “She’s narrowed down names,” a source close to the reality star told us. “But she likes to meet the baby before she makes her final decision.” During an April 1 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! she said that the name Robert, after her late father and younger brother, was one name she was strongly considering, though not a firm option.

I surprised @KrisJenner with 6 of her grandchildren. Then I surprised her with one more. Sending love to you, @KimKardashian and @KanyeWest! @kourtneykardash pic.twitter.com/7SzHA2sahM — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 10, 2019

North and Saint sat expressionless as Kourtney delivered the news that their baby brother is on the way. As we told you EXCLUSIVELY, she trying to help her kids understand that they’ll soon have a sibling, even though she’s not pregnant herself. “She’s talking to her kids and letting them know as much as they’re able to understand that a new baby is coming and it’s in someone else’s tummy,” a source close to Kim EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She and Kanye both have always wanted giant families, so friends wouldn’t be surprised if she kept going even after this baby. Her kids are her world and she’s a hands-on mom.”